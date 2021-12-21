‘This is not Ukraine’ – Lithuanian MP calls police after being ‘hit’ by fellow politician

Lithuanian MP Tomas Tomilinas has accused a fellow politician of physically assaulting him during a bill hearing. He says he has reported the incident to the police.

Valdemaras Valkiūnas has rejected Tomilinas' accusations.

“I was speaking about him [Valkiūnas] during discussions about a law, he then came up to me and said: what was it that you said about me? I'll tell you all about it, I replied, and them he hit me hard in the chest,” Tomilinas described the situation to BNS. “It didn't hurt very much, but everyone saw it.”

Both politicians are in the opposition. Tomilinas is a member of the recently-established Democratic Group For Lithuania, while Valkiūnas belongs to the Lithuanian Regions Group made up of MPs from different parties.

Police were summoned to the parliament over the incident.

According to Tomilinas, it was aggressive behaviour that must not be tolerated.

“He wasn't fooling around, he was aggressive. MPs fight in the Ukrainian parliament, but we are not in Ukraine, we are n Lithuania, and I think this behaviour is unacceptable,” commented Tomilinas, adding that he would also report Valkiūnas to the parliamentary ethics commission.

Meanwhile, Valkiūnas has denied Tomilinas' accusations.

Valdemaras Valkiūnas / BNS

“I didn't hit, I was clearing up things. He had been saying insulting things about me,” he said, adding “how could I have hit someone so big and young?”

“It was he [Tomilinas] who hurt me. He was saying things about me, I just wanted to know why he was saying that. He was just waiving hands and that's all,” Valkiūnas told reporters.

He would not disclose what Tomilinas said about him, but insisted he would not apologise. “Let him apologise,” Valkiūnas said.