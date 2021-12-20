News

2021.12.20 16:55

No plans for Christmas lockdown in Lithuania – for now

Christmas decorations in Vilnius (associative image)
Christmas decorations in Vilnius (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

The Lithuanian government is not planning to introduce lockdown over the holidays, but more restrictions are possible if there is a spike in Covid-19 infections, an official says.

Lithuania confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant last week. Some countries in the EU have reintroduced lockdowns in response to the spread of the more contagious virus mutation, but Lithuania is not planning to follow suit, according to Vice Minister of Health Aušra Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė.

“For now, I can't say that we will present any additional restrictions,” she said on Monday, adding that things might change if there was a sudden spike in new infections.

Current rules require people to wear facemasks in all public indoor spaces. Moreover, Covid passes are required by most shops and service providers.

Aušra Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė
Aušra Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė / J. Stacevičius/LRT

However, government officials have previously said that additional restrictions will be considered if there are signs that Lithuania's healthcare system is cracking.

There are currently 1,319 hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Lithuania, including 104 in need of intensive care, both figures having been relatively stable in recent weeks. Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys said in early November that the government would likely introduce a lockdown once the ICU cases hit 240.

For the time being, revaccination is seen as the most effective way to fight Covid-19, according to Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė.

She also reiterated that people should heed safety recommendations by the Health Ministry.

“Be sensible, wear masks, maintain distances, refrain from events,” Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė said. “All I can say is that, compared to last Friday, the number of cases is going up.”

Christmas decorations in Vilnius (associative image)
Aušra Bilotienė-Motiejūnienė
Coronavirus ward (associative image)
