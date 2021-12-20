News

2021.12.20 14:30

Lithuanian president wasn’t in on Taiwanese office details, aide says

BNS2021.12.20 14:30
Taiwan
Taiwan / AP

Details of the recent opening of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius had not been discussed with President Gitanas Nausėda, his adviser says.

Lithuania recently caused ripples by opening a representation of the self-ruling island, in face of protests from China. Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China, has been objecting to calling the office ‘Taiwanese’ rather than the more usual designation ‘Taipei’.

“The opening [of the representative office] itself was not an exceptional project. Everything turned complicated after we moved to details. And details were not discussed with the president. There was no discussion with the president until the very moment when the public uproar broke out,” Asta Skaisgirytė said in an interview with Delfi.lt published on Monday.

“When the matter became public, it was already about mitigating the consequences, not making future plans,” she said.

Nevertheless, she added, the opening of the trade office was not in essence a problematic issue.

“The president never believed it would be a problem to open a commercial, economic or cultural representative office [of Taiwan]. There are a number of such representative offices in the EU, and the fact that a representative office would be opened in Lithuania did not seem to be major news,” Skaisgirytė said.

Asta Skaisgirytė
Asta Skaisgirytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

China's representatives have stressed that the country saw the move as a violation of the so-called “One China” policy. It has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the level of chargé d'affaires. There have also been reports of China using trade to pressure Lithuania.

Read more: China pressures Germany’s car parts giant Continental to give up Lithuanian components – media

According to Skaisgirytė, China's reaction has been “very harsh and, I would say, unconventional”.

“It still continues. The status of the Lithuanian Embassy has been unilaterally downgraded to a chargé d'affaires office. It seems that no one had expected such a harsh reaction from China,” she said.

Read more: ‘Grey area’ between diplomacy and intimidation. Why Lithuanian embassy was forced to leave Beijing

Taiwan
Asta Skaisgirytė
# News# Politics# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Belaruskali
11 min. ago

US sanctions not binding on Lithuanian Railways, US treasury says

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
52 min. ago

Lithuania ready to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine – minister

Only 11 percent of Lithuanians said they attempted to check online information they found dubitable
1 h ago

Lithuanians least prone to verifying online information – Eurostat

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
3 h ago

Amnesty: migrants bitten by dogs and pushed into rivers on Belarus-EU border

Vaccination
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 609 new cases, 19 deaths

Vilnius Airport
5
4 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania changes testing requirements for arrivals

5
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
4 h ago

Russia will not dictate to NATO – German minister in Lithuania

Snow in Vilnius
4 h ago

Lithuania to witness white Christmas this year

Belaruskali shipment
5 h ago

‘Neighbouring countries’ plan to take over Belaruskali transit – Lithuanian FM

A woman walks past a Chinese flag in Serbia
7
6 h ago

How China became a force in the former Soviet space after the fall of the USSR

7
Vilnius Airport
5
2021.12.20 10:47

Travel update: Lithuania changes testing requirements for arrivals

5
Snow in Vilnius
2021.12.20 10:08

Lithuania to witness white Christmas this year

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
2021.12.20 11:15

Amnesty: migrants bitten by dogs and pushed into rivers on Belarus-EU border

A woman walks past a Chinese flag in Serbia
7
2021.12.20 08:00

How China became a force in the former Soviet space after the fall of the USSR

7
Belaruskali shipment
2021.12.20 09:41

‘Neighbouring countries’ plan to take over Belaruskali transit – Lithuanian FM

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht and Lithuania's Arvydas Anušauskas
2021.12.20 10:44

Russia will not dictate to NATO – German minister in Lithuania

Vaccination
2021.12.20 11:13

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 609 new cases, 19 deaths

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
2021.12.20 14:00

Lithuania ready to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine – minister

Only 11 percent of Lithuanians said they attempted to check online information they found dubitable
2021.12.20 13:13

Lithuanians least prone to verifying online information – Eurostat

Belaruskali
2021.12.20 14:41

US sanctions not binding on Lithuanian Railways, US treasury says