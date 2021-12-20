Lithuanian president wasn’t in on Taiwanese office details, aide says

Details of the recent opening of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius had not been discussed with President Gitanas Nausėda, his adviser says.

Lithuania recently caused ripples by opening a representation of the self-ruling island, in face of protests from China. Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China, has been objecting to calling the office ‘Taiwanese’ rather than the more usual designation ‘Taipei’.

“The opening [of the representative office] itself was not an exceptional project. Everything turned complicated after we moved to details. And details were not discussed with the president. There was no discussion with the president until the very moment when the public uproar broke out,” Asta Skaisgirytė said in an interview with Delfi.lt published on Monday.

“When the matter became public, it was already about mitigating the consequences, not making future plans,” she said.

Nevertheless, she added, the opening of the trade office was not in essence a problematic issue.

“The president never believed it would be a problem to open a commercial, economic or cultural representative office [of Taiwan]. There are a number of such representative offices in the EU, and the fact that a representative office would be opened in Lithuania did not seem to be major news,” Skaisgirytė said.

Asta Skaisgirytė / E. Blaževič/LRT

China's representatives have stressed that the country saw the move as a violation of the so-called “One China” policy. It has downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the level of chargé d'affaires. There have also been reports of China using trade to pressure Lithuania.

According to Skaisgirytė, China's reaction has been “very harsh and, I would say, unconventional”.

“It still continues. The status of the Lithuanian Embassy has been unilaterally downgraded to a chargé d'affaires office. It seems that no one had expected such a harsh reaction from China,” she said.

