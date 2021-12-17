LRT English Newsletter: End of a crisis

LRT English Newsletter – December 17, 2021

What some have termed the biggest crisis of the current government – threatening to depose two ministers and perhaps even the prime minister herself – fizzled out this week with the PM announcing that her cabinet would continue without any changes.

The foreign minister and the transport minister had offered their resignations over the Belaruskali sanctions debacle, but instead the CEO of Lithuanian Railways, the state-owned company that transports Belarusian potash fertilisers, will have to go, albeit after an unspecified “transition period”. The president’s adviser called it “scapegoating”, punishing a functionary for what was politicians’ fault.

However, one post is still on the line – fellow conservatives have urged Žygimantas Pavilionis, the vociferous chair of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, to step down, having had enough of his sometimes excessive criticisms during the crisis. Pavilionis went off grid for a few days, eventually communicating – via Facebook – that he would stay.



MORE POLITICS:



– The parliament has passed the government spending bill for 2022. It includes raises for government employees and pensioners. The ruling coalition came close to failing to pass the bill after opposition MPs left the room before the vote.

– It’s been a year since the government of PM Ingrida Šimonytė was sworn into office. Above all, it was a year of crises, observers say, with the coronavirus pandemic, irregular migration, and fallout with China only some of the challenges it had to deal with.

– The opposition social democrats continue to top popularity polls, relegating the ruling conservatives to the second spot.



ANOTHER ROUND WITH CHINA



Amid continuing tensions between Vilnius and Beijing, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry announced that its diplomats in China were recalled home for consultations and the embassy would, for the time being, provide services “remotely”.

Apparently, Beijing wants Lithuania to rename its embassy into a “chargé d’affaires office”, something that Vilnius resists. This follows a recent move where Beijing downgraded its ties with Lithuania from the level of ambassadors to that of chargés d’affaires.

Meanwhile, Vilnius has taken a step toward opening a trade office in Taiwan.



OMICRON IS HERE



This week, Lithuania confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant. The Health Ministry has updated its safety recommendations, reminding that people who have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected Omicron case must self-isolate for 10 days and get tested.

While the more contagious mutation may raise infection rates, the Ministry said no new restrictions were in the plans, at least as long as hospital bed occupancy remains stable.

Lithuania has also begun vaccinating children over five, hoping to rein in Covid-19 contagion in schools.



MEILUTYTĖ IS BACK



Lithuania’s champion swimmer Rūta Meilutytė is back in pool after a two-year hiatus. Having announced the end of her athletic career in 2019, Meilutytė – a 2012 London Olympics champion – is making her return at the Lithuanian Open Swimming Championships in Klaipėda.



WE HEART PUBLIC TRANSPORT



Have you spotted the 24-metre electric bus coursing the streets of Vilnius? Over the holidays, the city is testing the super long vehicle which can transport up to 190 people.

Meanwhile, Rokiškis will join a growing group of Lithuanian towns offering to their residents free public transport.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– An investigation by openDemocracy and LRT reveals that unproven ‘abortion reversal treatment’, supported by US Christian right organisations, has reached Lithuania.

– Vilnius Airport is undergoing a massive reconstruction, which will increase its capacity to 10 million passengers a year. Still, an aviation expert says, Lithuania may eventually need to build a new airport midway between its two biggest cities.

– The Lithuanian parliament is to discuss a proposal to allow non-governmental organisations to help migrants stuck at the border with Belarus. But neither the border guards nor the Interior Ministry are willing to allow volunteers to enter the border area.

– Jeweler and artist Vilija Šabunkaitė was used to buying a lot of stuff and dressing up. But her lifestyle changed drastically after she fell in love with Saugirdas, “a weirdo, an enlightened and very intelligent person”. The woman no longer buys new things, while the couple built their house using only second-hand materials.

– Born and raised in Lithuania, Vanda Valiūtė was deported to Siberia at the age of 19. After 75 years spent deep in Russia, she has finally returned to her homeland.

– Šakotis, Lithuania's traditional tree-shaped cake, is a popular staple of Christmas table – and bakers are already busy filling orders, despite higher prices.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt