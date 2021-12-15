News

2021.12.15 15:56

Olympic champion Meilutytė may restart swimming career after two-year break

2021.12.15 15:56
Rūta Meilutytė
Rūta Meilutytė / BNS

Champion swimmer Rūta Meilutytė, who announced the end of her career two years ago, might return to the pool. She is expected to compete at the Lithuanian Open Swimming Championships in Klaipėda on December 16.

Meilutytė is included in the list of participants for the 100m and 50m breaststroke. Meilutytė still holds the Lithuanian record in the latter event.

In 2019, Meilutė announced the end of her professional athletic career.

Her decision was also influenced by her two-year suspension by the International Swimming Federation for missing three doping tests.

The suspension ended this summer, allowing Meilutytė to return to the pool.

Meilutytė won gold in the 2012 London Olympics at the age of 15. She also won 18 awards in world and European championships, 12 gold medals and six silver.

# News# Sports
