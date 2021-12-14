UAE releases Lithuanian woman sentenced to life for drug possession

The United Arab Emirates has released a young Lithuanian woman convicted of possessing drugs and sentenced to life in prison, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The move comes as Lithuania prepares to sign legal assistance agreements with the UAE, which would have made it possible for Emilija Sedleckaitė to return to her home country to serve a lighter sentence.

However, the Lithuanian citizen was released early after her request for amnesty was granted, Rasa Jakilaitienė, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, confirmed to BNS.

"We thank the United Arab Emirates for its cooperation [in securing] amnesty for the Lithuanian citizen," Jakilaitienė said.

"Diplomats working in the UAE have put a lot of effort into it. The issue was also discussed during the prime minister's visit to the UAE in late October. The foreign minister also raised Sedleckaitė's issue when he met with UAE representatives during his visit to New York," the spokeswoman said.

"We can only be happy that the Lithuanian citizen is free," she added.

Sedleckaitė was detained in the UAE in 2017, when she was on a trip to the country to celebrate her 19th birthday. She was found guilty of possession of drugs with the intention of selling them. She was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 dirhams, or 12,000 euros.

Police (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Sedleckaitė's family claim that the young woman was "framed" by locals and that Abu Dhabi officials obtained her confession under duress.

The 15min.lt news website reported earlier on Tuesday that Sedleckaitė's mother has confirmed Emilija’s release, adding that she had no criminal record.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry will on Wednesday propose that the government ask President Gitanas Nausedė to authorise Justice Minister Evelina Dobrovolska to sign three treaties with the UAE – on extradition, on legal assistance in criminal cases and on the transfer of convicted persons.

Dobrovolska told BNS that the negotiation process had taken several years.

"The agreements have been finalised and translated," she said. "We expect UAE representatives to come to Lithuania early next year to sign them."

The agreements provide for the transfer of persons suspected, accused or convicted of crimes, and for cooperation in pre-trial investigations, Dobrovolska said.

The longest negotiations were over the agreement that provides for the transfer of a convicted person to their home country to serve their sentence, with the consent of both states and the person.

"We had longer discussions on this third treaty, so as to make it possible for that person to apply for a pardon or a review of the punishment," Dobrovolska said. "We are glad that certain compromise solutions have been found."

"This agreement is extremely important," she said, adding that the treaty "is not about any specific person".

Dobrovolska said that several requests for amnesty by the Lithuanian citizen had been rejected.

In Lithuania, the maximum prison sentence for the crime of which Sedleckaitė was convicted is 15 years.