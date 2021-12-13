News

2021.12.13 16:05

Travel update: Lithuania moves Tenerife and Gran Canaria to the yellow list

LRT.lt2021.12.13 16:05
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, moving the Spanish islands of Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria, as well as France’s Guiana, to the yellow list.

People coming from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini will have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests, one on the third day of isolation and the second test between seven and ten days after arrival. Even if the results are negative, the 10-day self-isolation period cannot be cut short.

The additional requirements were introduced in an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. The rules also apply to people who have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the general rules for arrivals from abroad remain unchanged: those coming from countries on the red list must self-isolate for ten days and get tested for Covid-19, unless they have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 180 days or have been vaccinated.

Travellers arriving from yellow-zone countries are required to get tested before their trip and take a second test between days 3 and 5 after arrival. Testing can be done at a mobile testing site after registering online (1808.lt) or by phone (1808).

Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / E. Blaževič/LRT

Arrivals from a country on the green list only need to have a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

These requirements do not apply to travellers who have a certificate that they have recovered from the coronavirus, valid for 180 days after the positive test result, and those who are fully vaccinated with at least 14 days after their second shot.

All travellers must also fill in a questionnaire before coming to Lithuania.

The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation rules can be found here.

The three-tier system is based on the weekly maps published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Combined indicator: 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity, updated December 9, 2021.
Combined indicator: 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity, updated December 9, 2021. / European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

– Countries classed red or grey
Ten-day self-isolation; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece (including Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Thassos, Crete, Rhodes, and Santorini), Iceland, Spain (including Mallorca), Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Portugal (including Madeira), Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, France (including Martinique and Réunion), Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, Malta, as well as all non-EU and non-EEA countries.

– Countries classed yellow
No self-isolation required; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival). A second test must be taken in Lithuania, between the third and the fifth day of the stay.

French Guiana and Mayotte, Spain’s Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria.

– Countries marked green
No self-isolation required. A Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

None.

