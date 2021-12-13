News

2021.12.13 15:47

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 828 new cases, 11 deaths

BNS2021.12.13 15:47
Vaccination against Covid-19
Vaccination against Covid-19 / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has registered 828 new coronavirus infections and eleven deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Monday morning.

Ten of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 2,310 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 191 with their first dose.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has risen to 1,336, including 120 ICU cases.

Over 4,700 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 722 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has inched down to 835.3 per 100,000 people, and the seven-day percentage of positive tests has remained unchanged at 10.9 percent.

A total of 492,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 6,989.

