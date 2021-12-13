Lithuanian towns experiment with free public transport – but point to lack of infrastructure

A number of Lithuanian towns – though not the main cities – are trying to make public transport more accessible and popular with locals.

The Municipality of Rokiškis, in north east of Lithuania, is making bus rides free as of January. A number of other towns – Mažeikiai, Šilalė, Neringa – have already done so.

According to Rokiškis authorities, buses were running almost empty during pandemic lockdowns. With free rides, they expect people to use public transport more.

However, the main reason that Rokiškis decided to implement the measure now is the upcoming tax on polluting cars.

“We want to extend a helping hand to the residents of our district who will remain without cars, if there's the car pollution tax,” Rokiškis Mayor Ramūnas Godeliauskas tells LRT TV. “It's no secret that residents in regions will not be able to afford to simply switch to new cars.”

Rokiškis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Penny after penny makes a difference. Sure, I will [be riding buses] more often, especially in winter,” a man in a bus stop tells LRT TV.

The town of Tauragė, in the west of Lithuania, made its public transport free a year and a half ago. Authorities say almost twice more people are now using it.

“Petrol, fossil fuels are getting more expensive, and we must provide easy access to public transport,” according to Tauragė Mayor Dovydas Kaminskas.

At the moment, however, most regional municipalities only have a system of taking children to schools, he adds, but little more in the way of public transport, free or not.

Tauragė / BNS

Observers note that price is not the only or even main reason why people don't make use of public transport – limited availability is what pushes them into cars.

According to economist Žygimantas Mauricas, of Luminor bank, the government should also invest into local facilities, so that people do not need to travel far to access essential services.

“Instead of offering free public transport, it would make sense to invest into building, say, kindergartens and schools, so that people can take their kids on foot, or kids could walk themselves,” he tells LRT TV. “The idea for a 21-century city should be to make more things accessible on foot.”

Gintarė Krušnienė, vice minister of environment, says public transport is a domain of local authorities that can decide how to make it more accessible.

The car pollution tax, however, could be used to develop infrastructure. “It is definitely an alternative worth considering, to make the tax revenue contribute to developing sustainable mobility, such as public transport,” she says.