LRT English Newsletter: Burning trees and falling ministers

LRT English Newsletter – December 10, 2021

It’s been a burning week in Lithuania – except weather-wise. The government appears to be facing its biggest crisis yet, with the heads of two ministers on the line.

This week, the US slapped sanctions (announced back in August) on Belaruskali, Belarus’ potash fertiliser behemoth which has been shipping its products via Lithuania. Although the sanctions mainly apply to US firms, preventing them from dealing with Belaruskali, it was understood that Lithuania’s state-owned railway company and Klaipėda port would immediately stop transporting Belarusian potash, since no bank would handle financial transactions.

Not quite. It turned out that Belaruskali paid in advance – and so its shipments are set to continue rolling to Klaipėda for another month.

This seemingly hit Lithuania’s leaders completely unawares, even though the CEO of the railway company claims they have been informed. The opposition – and some hawkish opinion-makers – are accusing the government of a major screw-up and demanding blood. The foreign minister and the transport minister have offered their resignations to the PM, who says she will decide whether to accept them next week.



DRAGONSLAYER



This could be tricky – the foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, is also the leader of the conservative TS-LKD party which dominates the ruling coalition. He’s also been seen as a big shot internationally, having attracted visibility during the Belarus crisis and Vilnius’ spat with Beijing. Politico even named him one of the most influential people in Europe.



KAUNAS GRINCH



An even more burning (literally) story captivated the country last weekend. On Saturday night, a man in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second city, drove up to the main Christmas tree and set it on fire, for no apparent reason.

He was apprehended minutes later. We still don’t know much about his motivation, but he is facing a hefty bill for restoring the tree.



SANCTIONED BY CHINA



Lithuanian exporters to China are feeling the squeeze of the Vilnius-Beijing dispute over Taiwan’s representation. Last Thursday, some companies reported that they could not clear their goods through Chinese customs, because Lithuania was no longer in the electronic declaration systems.

The glitch appears to have been removed, yet Lithuanian firms say they are still facing pressure, with some Chinese suppliers refusing to take their orders.

Although Lithuania’s direct exports to China are meager, it is home to hundreds of companies that make products, such as furniture, lasers, food, and clothing, for multinationals that sell to China. According to one official, these firms are being pressured to drop Lithuanian suppliers.



UKRAINE SCARE



There has been a lot of hype about a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia. NATO has been sending warnings to Moscow, while the US, in its yet-to-be-adopted military spending bill, has proposed 300 million dollars to shore up Ukraine’s armed forces. Another 150 million would go toward Baltic cooperation.

Lithuania’s defence minister said Russia’s military build-up was a “scare tactic” by Putin more than anything else, adding that the EU and NATO must still support Kyiv.



MIGRANTS UPDATE



The parliament has renewed the state of emergency for another month. This means that access to Lithuania’s border with Belarus will remain restricted and asylum seekers in the country will continue to see some of their rights curbed.

Lithuania continues to build a border fence in an effort to keep migrants out – and insists that the EU should pay for it. This is a thorny issue – the EU does not want to appear to be erecting either internal or external borders, although a growing coalition of member-states, including Lithuania, have no qualms about Fortress Europe.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has tripled payouts to incentivise migrants already in Lithuania to return home voluntarily.



IT DOESN’T GET BETTER



Having been falling over the last couple of weeks, Lithuania’s daily infection numbers have plateaued. Epidemiologists say Covid-19 is now mostly spreading among school kids.

Cases of the new Omicron strain have been reported in Latvia and Estonia, though not yet in Lithuania. Under new rules, once that happens, those who have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected Omicron case will have to self-quarantine, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

EDITOR’S PICKS

– Six out of ten Lithuanians do not support inviting and integrating more foreign workers, a survey commissioned by LRT suggests. Their main fear appears to be competition in the labour market.

– Massimiliano Fuksas, a world-renowned architect of Lithuanian descent, had his Lithuanian citizenship restored this week.

– Santa Clauses are once again in high demand – Lithuanian performers specialising in the character are booked up for the season, mostly for kindergarten and office parties.

– How Lithuania negotiated a landmark treaty with Moscow in 1991.



