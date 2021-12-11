Vilnius to replant trees felled during construction works

Since May this year, around 550 trees have been felled in Vilnius, including 426 to free up space for real estate development. Vilnius municipality has promised to replant these trees, while the Lithuanian parliament is planning to make it compulsory.

Vilnius municipality started compiling data on felled trees in May this year, said Gintautas Runovičius, head of the Urban Management and Environmental Protection Division.

During this period, 552 trees have been cut down in Vilnius, 426 of which had to go to free up space for the development of real estate projects.

“But cutting trees is not that easy, as there are rules that real estate developers must follow,” Runovičius told LRT.lt. “The major goal is to save the trees by moving them elsewhere. If this is not possible, the developer is obliged to replant enough trees so that the sum of their diameters is not less than that of the removed trees.”

Planting trees in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

According to Runovičius, Vilnius municipality has replanted 295 trees this year and has moved additional 79 trees to other places. Currently, 150 trees are being moved from the construction site of the National Stadium to other parts of Vilnius.

This autumn, Vilnius authorities have also presented a plan to plant more than 10 million new trees, vines, and shrubs by 2023.

Members of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, have also drafted amendments aiming to ensure that whenever trees are felled, new ones be planted in their place.

Currently, there is no legislation obliging city authorities to replant trees after cutting them down, said MP Linas Jonauskas who initiated the amendments.

Linas Jonauskas / E.Blaževič/LRT

“City authorities are engaged in political projects and plant trees where they are not needed. But nobody is planting trees where they are needed or where they have been cut down leaving empty holes in the pavements,” Jonauskas said.