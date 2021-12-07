Lithuania is back in China's customs declaration system – media

China has renewed customs clearance of Lithuanian imports, the country's business representatives said on Tuesday.

According to Vidmantas Janulevičius, president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, as of Tuesday morning Lithuania was back in China's electronic customs declaration system and Lithuanian firms could resume sending shipments to China.

Last week, Lithuanian exporters to China said that their goods were being blocked in the country's ports, because Lithuania had been removed from the customs declaration system.

The glitch was seen in Lithuania as Beijing's move to punish Vilnius for recently opening a Taiwanese representation office.

China has warned Lithuania not to use ‘Taiwan’ in the official designation of the office, saying it breaches the One China policy.

Beijing, China / AP

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis turned to the European Commission on Monday, asking Brussels to intervene.

Janulevičius has told 15min.lt that while Lithuanian companies can resume shipping their goods to China, some have faced problems exporting Chinese goods to Lithuania.

According to Janulevičius, one company was waiting for its shipment for a month and was recently told its order was pushed to the end of the queue “for political reasons”.

