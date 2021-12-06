President Nausėda most popular politician in Lithuania, foreign minister among least liked

President Gitanas Nausėda enjoys the highest approval ratings among Lithuania's politicians, a new survey finds. Meanwhile, the liberal economy minister has the highest disapproval rating.

In the latest survey by the pollster Vilmorus, published by the Lietuvos Rytas daily, 54.5 percent of the respondents had a positive opinion about the president in November, compared to 53.9 percent in October. Meanwhile, 25.2 percent disapproved of Nausėda.

Meanwhile, MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), is second with 44.1-percent approval and 23.2-percent disapproval. However, her rating fell slightly from 47.2 percent in October.

“She received a record-high rating after her emergence on the political stage, so that decrease is natural,” Vladas Gaidys, head of Vilmorus, told BNS.

Visvaldas Matijošaitis, the mayor of Lithuania's second-largest city Kaunas, came in third with 42.4 percent (45.8 percent in October) and a negative rating of 21.4 percent, followed by Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, who is viewed favourably by 36.8 percent of the respondents and negatively by 35.3 percent.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė's approval was 33 percent, unchanged form a month ago, while 49.6 percent of the respondents had a negative opinion about her.

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė, leader of the liberal Freedom Party, had the highest negative rating of 63.5 percent, followed by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the conservative Homeland Union (TS-LKD), with 59.8 percent and MEP Valdemar Tomasevski, leader of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania, with 58.7 percent.

The phone survey of 1,000 people was carried out on November 18-27.