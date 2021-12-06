First Omicron cases reported in Baltics

Latvia and Estonia have reported several cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant over the weekend.

On Sunday, two patients, whose samples were taken at Riga Airport, tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, Latvia’s public broadcaster reported.

The initial analysis did not reveal any traces of the currently predominant Covid-19 Delta strain in the samples. Additional analysis was carried out to confirm the Omicron variant.

Two cases of Omicron variant were also found in Estonia, the country’s Department of Health announced on Sunday.

The first case was a person who arrived in Estonia from Dubai on December 2, and the other was a person who came from South Africa on December 1. Both were vaccinated against Covid-19.

Lithuania has not reported any cases of Omicron strain yet. On Friday, the country’s Health Ministry announced that if an Omicron case was confirmed or suspected in Lithuania, all contacts, irrespective of their risk or vaccination level, will have to self-isolate.

