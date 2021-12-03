News

2021.12.03 16:52

All confirmed, suspected Omicron contacts in Lithuania will have to self-isolate

2021.12.03
Covid-19 in Lithuania
Covid-19 in Lithuania / A. Morozovas/LRT

If an Omicron case is confirmed or suspected in Lithuania, all contacts, irrespective of their risk or vaccination level, will be required to self-isolate, the country's Health Ministry says.

The changes will come into force on Saturday.

"Under the updated isolation rules, [...] if a person is confirmed or suspected of having the Omicron coronavirus variant, all people who had contact with this person will have to self-isolate for 10 days, irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or had Covid-19. There will be no possibility to cut isolation times in such cases," the ministry said.

Incoming travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to cut their isolation time.

