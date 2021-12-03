News

2021.12.03 14:35

AirBaltic plane skids off runway at Riga airport

LRT.lt2021.12.03 14:35
AirBaltic (associative image)
AirBaltic (associative image) / BNS

Due to heavy snowfall, an AirBaltic plane travelling from Stockholm to Riga has skidded off the runway.

There were no victims and all passengers exited the aircraft safely, the country’s public broadcaster LSM reported on Friday.

"An unforgettable week: the Stockholm plane returning to Riga slipped off the runway,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said on Twitter. “As far as I understand, nothing serious has happened to anyone.”

The airport runway is currently closed.

December 3 saw some of heaviest snowfall in the country’s history, according to the LSM.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vaccination in Lithuania
35 min. ago

Getting your booster shot in Lithuania – what you need to know

Russian troops.
3 h ago

Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine appeal for anti-Russia sanctions

Protests against Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus
5
4 h ago

US, allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

5
People with facemasks
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports uptick with 2,040 new cases

Facebook
4 h ago

Belarusian KGB accused of using fake social media accounts to inflame migrant crisis

Gitanas Nausėda
4 h ago

Lithuanian president calls for pressure on Minsk during meeting with Ukrainian, Polish counterparts

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
4 h ago

Defects, pandemic delay delivery of Boxer IFVs to Lithuania

Vilnius' commercial district
6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monsters under your bed

The port of Hong Kong (associative image)
21 h ago

Chinese ports start blocking Lithuanian goods – media

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
23 h ago

Minsk regime trying to infiltrate agents into Lithuania-based opposition – intelligence

The port of Hong Kong (associative image)
2021.12.02 17:24

Chinese ports start blocking Lithuanian goods – media

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya
2021.12.02 14:59

Minsk regime trying to infiltrate agents into Lithuania-based opposition – intelligence

People with facemasks
2021.12.03 10:26

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports uptick with 2,040 new cases

Vilnius' commercial district
2021.12.03 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monsters under your bed

Boxer IFV 'Vilkas'
2021.12.03 09:52

Defects, pandemic delay delivery of Boxer IFVs to Lithuania

Russian troops.
2021.12.03 11:28

Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine appeal for anti-Russia sanctions

Facebook
2021.12.03 10:19

Belarusian KGB accused of using fake social media accounts to inflame migrant crisis

Protests against Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus
5
2021.12.03 10:27

US, allies ratchet up the economic pressure against Belarus

5
Gitanas Nausėda
2021.12.03 10:05

Lithuanian president calls for pressure on Minsk during meeting with Ukrainian, Polish counterparts

Vaccination in Lithuania
2021.12.03 14:15

Getting your booster shot in Lithuania – what you need to know