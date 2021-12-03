AirBaltic plane skids off runway at Riga airport

Due to heavy snowfall, an AirBaltic plane travelling from Stockholm to Riga has skidded off the runway.

There were no victims and all passengers exited the aircraft safely, the country’s public broadcaster LSM reported on Friday.

Neaizmirstama nedēļa: atgriežoties Rīgā, Stokholmas lidmašīna noslīdēja no skrejceļa. Paldies @airBaltic apkalpei, lidostai, ugunsdzēsējiem un NMPD par ātru rīcību, mieru un profesionalitāti! Cik saprotu, tad nekas nopietns nevienam nav atgadījies pic.twitter.com/sbuY9tKnOg — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) December 3, 2021

"An unforgettable week: the Stockholm plane returning to Riga slipped off the runway,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said on Twitter. “As far as I understand, nothing serious has happened to anyone.”

The airport runway is currently closed.

December 3 saw some of heaviest snowfall in the country’s history, according to the LSM.