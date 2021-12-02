News

2021.12.02 10:45

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,813 new cases, 20 deaths

BNS2021.12.02 10:45
A woman with a facemask
A woman with a facemask / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has confirmed 1,813 new coronavirus infections and 20 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Seventeen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 18,192 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,401 with their first dose. Overall, Lithuania has so far vaccinated 67 percent of the population with at least one shot.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in the country's hospitals stands at 1,292, down by about 40 from the day before, including 126 ICU cases.

Over 14,700 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 2,100 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has fallen to 844.9 per 100,000 people, continuing its downward trend for a fourth consecutive week. The seven-day percentage of positive tests currently stands at 9.4 percent.

A total of 474,000 people in Lithuania have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 6,800.

