News

2021.12.06 08:00

Lithuanians third among unvaccinated migrants in Norway

Kristina Kybartaitė, LRT.lt2021.12.06 08:00
Norway
Norway / Michael Fousert/Unsplash

Despite measures taken by the Norwegian authorities to encourage vaccination, more than half of Lithuanians, Poles, and Romanians living in the country have not taken Covid-19 jabs yet, the Norwegian national broadcaster NRK reported.

According to NRK, getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is very easy in Norway, as there is not shortage of doses or information on vaccination. But in terms of vaccination rates, Eastern Europeans still lag behind other immigrant groups.

Lithuanians are the third least vaccinated immigrant group in Norway. As of last week, only 49.2 percent of Lithuanians have received their Covid-19 jabs there.

By contrast, close to 88 percent of Pakistani and 83 percent of Afghan immigrants have already been vaccinated against coronavirus in Norway.

According to Laimonas Vinikaitis, chairman of the Lithuanian community in Oslo, Lithuanians in Norway refuse to get vaccinated for lagrely the same reasons some Lithuanians shun vaccination at home. But the language barrier is another contributing factor, he said.

“Due to their poor knowledge of Norwegian, some Lithuanians are less involved in social life here and therefore have limited information,” Vinikaitis told LRT.lt

Vaccination
Vaccination / J. Stacevičius/LRT

In his words, many Lithuanians are also temporary residents in Norway, so they are not automatically notified that they should get vaccinated.

Vinikaitis also noted that if a person gets vaccinated in another country, they need to inform the Norwegian authorities. Otherwise, his or her vaccination is not reflected in the country’s statistics.

“Some Lithuanians who choose to be fully or partially vaccinated in Lithuania simply do not register their vaccination in Norway because of the bureaucracy involved,” Vinikaitis said.

Following the release of statistics on unvaccinated immigrants, the Norwegian government has proposed that employers should organise their workers’s vaccination by taking them to vaccination centres or by inviting medical staff to come to their workplace.

“Often, positive examples are contagious, so the number of people getting vaccinated would certainly rise,” Vinikaitis said about the proposal.

Norway
Vaccination
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Santa Claus
22 h ago

‘Santa Claus economy’ in Lithuania makes strong recovery following lockdown year

Lithuanian leader Vytautas Landsbergis and Russian President Borisas Yeltsin singing a treaty on Vilnius-Moscow relations in 1991
1 d ago

‘Try telling a thug he’s a thug.’ How Lithuania negotiated key recognition from Russia in 1991

NATO-Ukraine joint drill Rapid Trident 2019
5
1 d ago

Russia has been warned – so will NATO defend Ukraine?

5
Kaunas Christmas tree was set on fire
9
1 d ago

Kaunas Christmas tree set on fire, suspected arsonist detained

9
China (associative image)
2021.12.03 17:31

Lithuanian goods face boycott in China: blocked in ports, taken off shelves, shunned by buyers

Covid-19 in Lithuania
2021.12.03 16:52

All confirmed, suspected Omicron contacts in Lithuania will have to self-isolate

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.12.03 16:01

Nausėda: we did not talk with Zelensky about Akhmetov's visit in Vilnius

Lithuanian troops on the border
2021.12.03 16:00

EU should step up security role in its East, says Lithuanian official

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė
2021.12.03 15:44

Lithuania's economy won't be significantly hit by China's boycott, says finance minister

A man in a supermarket in Vilnius took out a gun and shot a security guard in the leg after being asked to put on a facemask
2021.12.03 15:17

Vilnius supermarket shooter released from detention

Santa Claus
2021.12.05 10:00

‘Santa Claus economy’ in Lithuania makes strong recovery following lockdown year