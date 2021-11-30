News

2021.11.30 09:31

Accusations of Lithuania dumping dead migrant bodies in Belarus ‘absurd’, agency says

BNS2021.11.30 09:31
Lithuania-Belarus border
Lithuania-Belarus border / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT) says Belarus has been staging fake incidents of brutality against migrants in order to accuse Poland and Lithuania of “inhumane treatment”. It has rejected the latest accusation from Belarus officials as absurd.

On Monday, Belarus' authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko accused Lithuanian border guards of dumping the bodies of migrants into Belarus.

Read more: Migration crisis in Baltics and Poland

“Belarusian officials are circulating reports that have nothing to do with reality, accusing Lithuanian border guards of brutal treatment of migrants, of beating them to death and even dumping dead bodies in Belarus,” the VSAT said in a statement on Monday.

“The Lithuanian VSAT categorically denies such disinformation and treats similar reports by the neighbouring country as absurd.”

The agency said that the Belarusian authorities had previously attempted to forge evidence of beatings and deaths of migrants, in order to blame Lithuania and Poland for “inhumane treatment”.

“It is possible that Belarusian structures may undertake other provocations that go beyond common sense on the border with Lithuania,” the VSAT said.

“The primitive tactic of blaming Lithuania and other EU countries for the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus is nothing new,” it added.

Almost 4,200 irregular migrants have crossed into Lithuania from Belarus so far this year, and over 7,600 more have been turned away by border guards.

Vilnius has accused the Minsk government of migrant smuggling, calling it “hybrid aggression”.

# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Immunity certificate checks at a supermarket
11 min. ago

Lithuania's Covid pass checkers bear the brunt of pandemic resentment

Shelling several kilometres outside Zolote villages in Luhansk region, Ukraine
5
41 min. ago

Is Ukraine lost? NATO and Baltics struggle to find answer as Russian troops draw close

5
Christmas tree in Vilnius
18
16 h ago

It's that time of the year again – which Lithuanian city has the best Christmas tree?

18
Electricity
16 h ago

Lithuanian households look at 10-percent hike in electricity bills

Nadia Murad in Vilnius
18 h ago

Nobel laureate Murad asks Lithuania to give asylum to Yazidi refugees

A plane (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania will not ban travel over Omicron variant – health minister

Vilnius Airport
21 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Portugal to red list, orders isolation for arrivals from south African region

Snow in Vilnius
22 h ago

Heavy snow and blizzards expected in Lithuania this week

Migrant camp in Lithuania
22 h ago

Lithuania denies asylum to 26 Afghans, issues temporary ‘humanitarian’ permits

People with facemasks in Vilnius
22 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 584 new cases, 23 deaths

Vilnius Airport
2021.11.29 12:29

Travel update: Lithuania adds Portugal to red list, orders isolation for arrivals from south African region

A plane (associative image)
2021.11.29 14:15

Lithuania will not ban travel over Omicron variant – health minister

Migrant camp in Lithuania
2021.11.29 11:41

Lithuania denies asylum to 26 Afghans, issues temporary ‘humanitarian’ permits

Snow in Vilnius
2021.11.29 11:45

Heavy snow and blizzards expected in Lithuania this week

Nadia Murad in Vilnius
2021.11.29 15:26

Nobel laureate Murad asks Lithuania to give asylum to Yazidi refugees

Christmas tree in Vilnius
18
2021.11.29 17:30

It's that time of the year again – which Lithuanian city has the best Christmas tree?

18
People with facemasks in Vilnius
2021.11.29 11:08

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 584 new cases, 23 deaths

Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė in Runner
2021.11.29 10:04

Lithuanian drama Runner wins Baltic prize in Tallinn film festival

Electricity
2021.11.29 17:17

Lithuanian households look at 10-percent hike in electricity bills

Shelling several kilometres outside Zolote villages in Luhansk region, Ukraine
5
2021.11.30 09:11

Is Ukraine lost? NATO and Baltics struggle to find answer as Russian troops draw close

5