News

2021.11.29 17:17

Lithuanian households look at 10-percent hike in electricity bills

BNS2021.11.29 17:17
Electricity
Electricity / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Electricity prices for most regulated household consumers in Lithuania are likely to rise by 10 percent on average as of January, amid a surge in wholesale energy prices.

Electricity rates for households may go up between 7 percent and 19 percent, depending on their price plan.

On Tuesday, the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT) is expected to set the final public electricity prices for over a million household consumers who have not yet chosen an independent power supplier.

VERT Chairman Renatas Pocius has said that the infrastructure service component of the price has been reduced to mitigate the rising electricity costs for households. Prices for transmission, distribution and system services, and public interest services are being lowered, too.

Earlier estimates saw electricity prices for regulated consumers jump around 20 percent next year.

# Economy# Energy
18