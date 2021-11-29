News

2021.11.29 11:41

Lithuania denies asylum to 26 Afghans, issues temporary ‘humanitarian’ permits

Augustas Stankevičius, BNS2021.11.29 11:41
Migrant camp in Lithuania
Migrant camp in Lithuania / A. Morozovas/LRT

Lithuania's Migration Department has decided not to grant asylum to 26 Afghans, giving them instead temporary humanitarian residence permits.

“Due to the uncertain and unstable situation in Afghanistan, repatriations to Afghanistan have been suspended. Until the situation is resolved, we do not return Afghans. This is why we are issuing temporary humanitarian residence permits to Afghans who have not been granted asylum,” Evelina Gudzinskaitė, head of the Migration Department, told BNS, adding that Afghans who have not been granted asylum also have the right to appeal the Migration Department's decision.

Humanitarian residence permits will be valid for one year, Gudzinskaitė said, and “after a year, asylum requests will have to be resubmitted and we will look into whether the basis to extend the permit still exists”.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced in September that the country would not be repatriating people to Afghanistan.

The Migration Department has received a total of around 100 asylum requests from Afghans.

# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Snow in Vilnius
22 min. ago

Heavy snow and blizzards expected in Lithuania this week

People with facemasks in Vilnius
59 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 584 new cases, 23 deaths

Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė in Runner
2 h ago

Lithuanian drama Runner wins Baltic prize in Tallinn film festival

EU Digital COVID Certificate
2 h ago

Lithuania backs proposal for 9-month expiry of EU immunity pass

Supermarket (associative image)
2 h ago

Lithuania’s major supermarkets to close on Christmas

Lukashenko failed to break EU unity, von der Leyen says in Vilnius
21 h ago

Lukashenko failed to break EU unity, von der Leyen says in Vilnius

I'll Show You What You Haven't Seen
9
1 d ago

Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Violeta Bubelytė

9
Taiwan
1 d ago

Amid closing ties, Lithuanians in Taiwan receive gifts and free taxi rides

Distance learning (associative image)
6
2021.11.27 10:00

School in Lithuania teaches students in 34 different countries – a remote learning example to others?

6
Ivan Beats the Gong – a sauna on Kalvarijų Street in Vilnius
14
2021.11.27 10:00

‘Countryside pleasures in the city’ – best friends run hipster sauna in Vilnius

14
Lukashenko failed to break EU unity, von der Leyen says in Vilnius
2021.11.28 14:16

Lukashenko failed to break EU unity, von der Leyen says in Vilnius

Supermarket (associative image)
2021.11.29 09:31

Lithuania’s major supermarkets to close on Christmas

EU Digital COVID Certificate
2021.11.29 09:52

Lithuania backs proposal for 9-month expiry of EU immunity pass

People with facemasks in Vilnius
2021.11.29 11:08

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 584 new cases, 23 deaths

Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė in Runner
2021.11.29 10:04

Lithuanian drama Runner wins Baltic prize in Tallinn film festival

Snow in Vilnius
2021.11.29 11:45

Heavy snow and blizzards expected in Lithuania this week