Lithuania denies asylum to 26 Afghans, issues temporary ‘humanitarian’ permits

Lithuania's Migration Department has decided not to grant asylum to 26 Afghans, giving them instead temporary humanitarian residence permits.

“Due to the uncertain and unstable situation in Afghanistan, repatriations to Afghanistan have been suspended. Until the situation is resolved, we do not return Afghans. This is why we are issuing temporary humanitarian residence permits to Afghans who have not been granted asylum,” Evelina Gudzinskaitė, head of the Migration Department, told BNS, adding that Afghans who have not been granted asylum also have the right to appeal the Migration Department's decision.

Humanitarian residence permits will be valid for one year, Gudzinskaitė said, and “after a year, asylum requests will have to be resubmitted and we will look into whether the basis to extend the permit still exists”.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis announced in September that the country would not be repatriating people to Afghanistan.

The Migration Department has received a total of around 100 asylum requests from Afghans.