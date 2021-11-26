News

Lithuanian journalist dies in mountain incident in Italy

BNS2021.11.26 23:42
Candle
Candle / E.Blaževič/LRT

A 50-year-old Lithuanian woman has died in a mountain incident in Italy, the Foreign Ministry confirmed to BNS on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Italian police informed the Lithuanian embassy about the woman’s death on Thursday.

The ministry gave no further details on the circumstances of the incident, citing personal data protection constraints.

The Lrytas news website reported earlier on Friday that Iveta Skliutaite, a long-time journalist for the daily Lietuvos Rytas, has died in the mountains.

According to preliminary information, the woman slipped on wet stones and fell off a cliff.

