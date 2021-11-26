Lithuania to process all asylum requests next week, says minister

All asylum requests lodged by people who have crossed the Lithuanian-Belarusian border so far this year should be processed next week, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says.

"All asylum requests should be processed next week [and] several hundred of them remain. We see that we will probably have people who will not be granted asylum," the minister told reporters in Kapčiamiestis, southern Lithuania, on Friday.

If the people are not not granted asylum, measures will be taken to send them back to the countries of origin, Bilotaitė said.

"Our institutions are doing and will do everything for those people to be returned to their countries of origin," she said.

Data from the Migration Department shows that only ten people have been granted asylum in Lithuania so far.

Some 2,500 people have been denied asylum, while the process was terminated in 482 cases, indicating that the people have fled Lithuania or returned to their country of origin.

