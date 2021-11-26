News

2021.11.26 13:55

Lithuania to process all asylum requests next week, says minister

BNS2021.11.26 13:55
Asylum seekers in Lithuania.
Asylum seekers in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

All asylum requests lodged by people who have crossed the Lithuanian-Belarusian border so far this year should be processed next week, Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė says.

"All asylum requests should be processed next week [and] several hundred of them remain. We see that we will probably have people who will not be granted asylum," the minister told reporters in Kapčiamiestis, southern Lithuania, on Friday.

If the people are not not granted asylum, measures will be taken to send them back to the countries of origin, Bilotaitė said.

"Our institutions are doing and will do everything for those people to be returned to their countries of origin," she said.

Data from the Migration Department shows that only ten people have been granted asylum in Lithuania so far.

Some 2,500 people have been denied asylum, while the process was terminated in 482 cases, indicating that the people have fled Lithuania or returned to their country of origin.

Read more: Migration crisis in Baltics and Poland

Asylum seekers in Lithuania.
Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė
Lithuania-Belarus border
# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Jeff Razonabe enjoys his first snow in Vilnius
24 min. ago

TikToker from Philippines gets emotional seeing his first snow in Vilnius

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,002 new cases, 14 deaths

Frontex
4 h ago

Frontex will stay in Lithuania after current mission ends – border chief

China's embassy in Vilnius.
4 h ago

Chinese Embassy stops issuing visas in Lithuania

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says
6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: No cameras, please

NATO fighter jets (associative image)
20 h ago

Poland takes over NATO air policing mission in Lithuania

Lithuania-Belarus border
21 h ago

Up to 1,500 migrants might be at Lithuania's border, though fewer attempt to cross – official

Astravyets nuclear power plant
22 h ago

Some Astravyets NPP systems vulnerable to earthquakes – nuclear safety watchdog

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
23 h ago

NATO chief, EC president to visit Lithuania Sunday amid regional tensions

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
23 h ago

Lithuanian president to visit Paris, discuss migrant crisis with Macron

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
2021.11.25 15:14

NATO chief, EC president to visit Lithuania Sunday amid regional tensions

NATO fighter jets (associative image)
2021.11.25 17:58

Poland takes over NATO air policing mission in Lithuania

China's embassy in Vilnius.
2021.11.26 09:52

Chinese Embassy stops issuing visas in Lithuania

Lithuania ‘deaf’ to Chinese calls to rename Taiwanese office, Beijing rep says
2021.11.26 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: No cameras, please

Lithuania-Belarus border
2021.11.25 17:14

Up to 1,500 migrants might be at Lithuania's border, though fewer attempt to cross – official

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.11.26 10:05

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,002 new cases, 14 deaths

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron
2021.11.25 14:58

Lithuanian president to visit Paris, discuss migrant crisis with Macron

Astravyets nuclear power plant
2021.11.25 16:10

Some Astravyets NPP systems vulnerable to earthquakes – nuclear safety watchdog

Frontex
2021.11.26 09:58

Frontex will stay in Lithuania after current mission ends – border chief

Jeff Razonabe enjoys his first snow in Vilnius
2021.11.26 13:57

TikToker from Philippines gets emotional seeing his first snow in Vilnius