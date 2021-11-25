Poland takes over NATO air policing mission in Lithuania

Poland is taking over the lead of the NATO air policing mission in Lithuania from Denmark and Portugal, the Lithuanian defence ministry said on Thursday.

The changeover ceremony will take place at Lithuania’s Šiauliai Airbase on Friday.

This will be the tenth time that Poland will lead the mission. The country's rotation will include up to 150 troops and four F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

Air policing mission contingents deployed in Lithuania have not only identified and intercepted Russian military aircrafts flying in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea but have also trained with the Lithuanian army, the ministry noted.

The NATO air policing mission in Estonia's Amari Airbase will also be taken over by Belgian troops with Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, replacing Italian forces.