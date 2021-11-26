News

2021.11.26

TikToker from Philippines gets emotional seeing his first snow in Vilnius

LRT.lt
Jeff Razonabe enjoys his first snow in Vilnius
Jeff Razonabe enjoys his first snow in Vilnius / Tik Tok screengrab

Does seeing snow make you cry? What about if you see it for the very first time in your life?

Jeff Razonabe, 25, from the Philippines, could not contain himself when on Tuesday morning, still in his pyjamas, he ran into a street of Vilnius which was covered in white. He posted his reaction on TikTok, where the video has garnered thousands of likes.

@jffrazonabe

I'm literally crying 😭😭😭 My first winter snow in my whole life 😭😭😭❄️❄️ .😭🙏😍##lithuania🇱🇹 ##fyp ##trending ##Vilnius ##philippines🇵🇭

♬ Mistletoe (Justin Bieber Remake) - Kings of Pop

“I'm just expressing my emotions for my first time seeing a snow in my 25 years of existence,” Razonabe told LRT.lt, commenting on his emotional reaction.

He later posted another video of himself strolling through the woods covered in snow.

@jffrazonabe

1st day of winter Snow ❄️ in Vilnius Lithuania 🇱🇹. Guess what? This is my 1st winter snow experience 😭##lithuania🇱🇹 ##fyp ##trending ##Vilnius ##🇵🇭

♬ STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
# Society
