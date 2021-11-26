TikToker from Philippines gets emotional seeing his first snow in Vilnius

Does seeing snow make you cry? What about if you see it for the very first time in your life?

Jeff Razonabe, 25, from the Philippines, could not contain himself when on Tuesday morning, still in his pyjamas, he ran into a street of Vilnius which was covered in white. He posted his reaction on TikTok, where the video has garnered thousands of likes.

“I'm just expressing my emotions for my first time seeing a snow in my 25 years of existence,” Razonabe told LRT.lt, commenting on his emotional reaction.

He later posted another video of himself strolling through the woods covered in snow.