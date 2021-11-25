News

2021.11.25 16:10

Some Astravyets NPP systems vulnerable to earthquakes – nuclear safety watchdog

BNS2021.11.25 16:10
Astravyets nuclear power plant
Astravyets nuclear power plant / AP

International experts have found that some parts of the Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant's fire-fighting systems and fire brigade buildings may not be resistant to earthquakes, the Lithuanian nuclear safety watchdog said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSREG) approved the final report on the implementation of the stress test recommendations at the Belarusian NPP.

According to the report, stations of the seismic observation network have not been installed and waterproofing works of some buildings with important equipment have not been completed.

“Two important additional recommendations are presented in the final report: to explore additional possibilities to deliver coolant into the reactor to provide more time before the fuel is damaged in the open reactor,” the Lithuanian State Nuclear Power Safety Inspectorate (VATESI) said in a press release.

“And to enhance the effectiveness of the emergency ventilation system at the containment annulus,” it added.

“All the recommendations made in the stress test report are important and must be urgently implemented,” said Michail Demčenko, the head of VATESI.

Lithuania demands that the nuclear facility's units 1 and 2 be halted until all safety issues have been resolved.

Lithuania is the most vocal critic of the Astravyets NPP, saying that the facility, located some 50 kilometres from Vilnius, fails to meet international safety and environmental standards, an allegation that Belarus denies.

Astravyets nuclear power plant
Astravyets nuclear plant in Belarus.
‘Astravyets drill’ in Lithuania
