Lithuanian Red Cross shares photos of asylum seekers seeing their first-ever snow

On Tuesday, the first snow of this winter season blanketed most of Lithuania. For many of the asylum seekers in the country, it was the first snow of their lives. The Lithuanian Red Cross shared photos capturing their emotions.

“While today our social networks are flooded with images of this season’s first snow, for some people, it is the first snowfall of their lives,” Lithuanian Red Cross wrote on Facebook.

It also shared a few pictures capturing migrants, both adults and children, playing in the snow.

According to the weather forecasts, the first Lithuanian snow will soon melt as warmer weather is returning to the country.

