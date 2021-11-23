Lithuanian hospital to trial potential Covid-19 drug

The Kaunas Clinics of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences will take part in a clinical trial of a coronavirus drug as part of a multinational project named COVend.

The clinical trial of the drug, whose manufacturer is not named due to confidentiality agreements, will involve around 30 patients in the Kaunas hospital, according to the press release by the hospital.

Lithuania will be among the first countries in the world to offer its patients “a biologic drug for the pathogenetic treatment of the Covid-19 disease” and contribute to a “significant breakthrough”, Vilma Traškaitė-Juškevičienė, who heads the trial at Kaunas Clinics, is quoted in the press release.

The European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC) is the initiator and coordinator of the COVend project, which will last 36 months and will involve eight European countries: France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania, and Slovenia.

The new drug will be administered in 12 clinical sites. It has already been tested in France with “promising results”, according to the Lithuanian hospital.

The budget for the trial of the drug is 10 million euros.