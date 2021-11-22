News

Lithuania braced for first snow

Snow
Snow / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Sunny Monday will be followed by chillier weather on Tuesday, with wet snow expected in parts of the country.

Rain and snow is expected during the night, Edita Gečaitė, of the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service, has told LRT RADIO. Eastern and southern parts of Lithuania will experience lowest temperatures, 6-7 degrees below zero, while zero temperatures will dominate in most of the country.

Snow and sleet is expected during the first half of the day on Tuesday, followed by dryer weather in the afternoon. Temperatures in eastern Lithuania will be 1-2C and up to 7C on the coast.

Temperatures may drop below zero on the night to Wednesday, but will remain positive for the rest of the week.

Snow
Snow and rain
Snow
