2021.11.22 11:16

Anti-vax rally in Vilnius attracts 1,000 people

2021.11.22 11:16
Between 1,000 and 1,500 people attended a protest against Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania on Saturday.

Protesters marched in central Vilnius, holding Lithuanian flags and chanting “Hands off our children”, “Lithuania, rise”. One banner said “President, bring back the operation of the constitution in Lithuania”.

Protesters also lit candles outside the parliament and government buildings.

Police spokespeople told BNS that the protester gathered in Cathedral Square at around 13:30 and then marched to the government building, the parliament, and the Presidential Palace.

The event was organised by Astra Genovaitė Astrauskaitė, a notorious teacher activist and organiser of a number of nationalist and anti-government rallies.

A month ago, over 100 people participated in an anti-vaccination rally, also organised by Astrauskaitė. One more event protesting immunity passports and coronavirus restrictions was held in September.

Astrauskaitė was also one of the organisers of the rally outside the parliament building on August 10. Around 5,000 people took part in the event, which later escalated into a riot.

