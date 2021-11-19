News

2021.11.19 16:42

Prosecutor seeks prison sentences in Lithuania’s largest political corruption trial

BNS2021.11.19 16:42
Raimondas Kurlianskis
Raimondas Kurlianskis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The public prosecutor has asked the court to convict Raimondas Kurlianskis, a former vice-president of MG Baltic on bribery and influence peddling charges, and sentence him to six and a half years in prison.

A seven-year jail sentence is being sought for Eligijus Masiulis, a former leader of the Liberal Movement, in the high-profile political corruption trial.

Justas Laucius, the public prosecutor, also asked Vilnius Regional Court to impose fines of almost 38,000 euros on Kurlianskis and Masiulis each.

The court is also asked to bar Kurlianskis, who was accused of bribing politicians to push legislation benefiting MG Baltic, one of Lithuania's biggest business groups, from holding senior positions in both the public and private sectors for seven years.

Eligijus Masiulis
Eligijus Masiulis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The prosecutor also wants the court to order the confiscation of 106,000 euros, which Masiulis allegedly received from Kurlianskis as a bribe, and almost 138,000 euros the former MP allegedly acquired as a result of illicit enrichment.

According to the prosecution, the former parliamentarian should be deprived of the right to stand for election or appointment to any elected or appointed position in any state or municipal institution or body, company or non-public organisation for seven years.

Laucius asked for both Kurlianskis and Masiulis to be arrested in the courtroom immediately following the verdict.

Justas Laucius
Justas Laucius / E. Genys/LRT

Other sentences

The prosecutor asked the court to sentence Vytautas Gapšys, a former Labour Party MP charged with bribery and influence peddling in the case, to six and a half years in prison. The prosecutor has also called for the recovery of 27,000 euros he allegedly received as bribes, and to ban him from holding office in the public and private sectors for seven years.

A fine of over 28,000 euros and a five-year ban on holding office in the public and private sectors are sought for Šarūnas Gustainis. The former MP should also pay 8,700 euros, which he allegedly received as an indirect bribe, into the state's coffers.

Vytautas Gapšys
Vytautas Gapšys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A fine of almost 7,000 euros and a seven-year ban on holding office are sought for Gintaras Steponavičius, another former MP of the Liberal Movement.

Laucius also asked the court to impose fines of around 1.5 million euros on MG Baltic, which rebranded as MG Grupe last summer, around 565,000 euros against the Liberal Movement and almost 373,000 euros on the Labour Party.

The public prosecutor told the court that "the corruption crimes committed in 2015–2016 were not accidental, [but rather] the consequence of a lifestyle of cooperation between Kurlianskis and politicians”.

All defendants deny the charges, saying the investigation was biased.

Raimondas Kurlianskis
Eligijus Masiulis
Vytautas Gapšys
Justas Laucius
# News# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Angela Merkel and Alexander Lukashenko (associative image)
5
2 h ago

Nausėda on contacts with Lukashenko: even plane hijackers need to be spoken to

5
Lithuania's Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Druskininkai near the country's border with Belarus.
14
3 h ago

Lithuanian military establishes forward base near Belarus border

photos
14
Monument to Soviet writer Cvirka removed in Vilnius
5
3 h ago

Monument to Soviet writer Cvirka removed in Vilnius

photos
5
Lithuania's military near the border with Belarus.
5 h ago

Lithuania's state of emergency – who can enter the border regions?

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,707 new cases, 17 deaths

China's flag.
7 h ago

China condemns opening of Taiwan office in Vilnius as ‘egregious act’

Taiwan's flag.
7 h ago

Lthuanian MPs visit Taiwanese office to give a ‘friendly welcome’

The Capitol building in Washington, US
7 h ago

US undersecretary of state visiting Lithuania

Alexander Lukashenko
9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: To talk or not to talk

Lithuanian soldiers guarding the border
23 h ago

More migrants pushed to Lithuania's Dieveniškės loop, says border guard chief

President Gitanas Nausėda, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2021.11.18 17:30

Lithuanian president and foreign minister trade blows over Belarus policy

Lithuanian soldiers guarding the border
2021.11.18 17:52

More migrants pushed to Lithuania's Dieveniškės loop, says border guard chief

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.11.19 10:12

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,707 new cases, 17 deaths

Monument to Soviet writer Cvirka removed in Vilnius
5
2021.11.19 13:47

Monument to Soviet writer Cvirka removed in Vilnius

photos
5
Lithuania's Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Druskininkai near the country's border with Belarus.
14
2021.11.19 14:08

Lithuanian military establishes forward base near Belarus border

photos
14
Lithuania's military near the border with Belarus.
2021.11.19 11:53

Lithuania's state of emergency – who can enter the border regions?

China's flag.
2021.11.19 09:45

China condemns opening of Taiwan office in Vilnius as ‘egregious act’

Alexander Lukashenko
2021.11.19 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: To talk or not to talk

Taiwan's flag.
2021.11.19 09:36

Lthuanian MPs visit Taiwanese office to give a ‘friendly welcome’

The Capitol building in Washington, US
2021.11.19 09:26

US undersecretary of state visiting Lithuania