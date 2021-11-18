News

2021.11.18

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,015 new cases, 27 deaths

BNS2021.11.18 11:42
Lithuania has confirmed 2,015 new coronavirus infections and 27 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Twenty-two of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 13,956 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,276 with their first shot.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals stands at 1,691, including 148 ICU cases.

Some 14,400 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 7,200 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate has declined to 1,152.9 per 100,000 people and the seven-day percentage of positive tests has edged down to 11.1 percent. Both figures have been on the decline since the start of last week.

