Lithuania is donating another 50,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Georgia, the government announced on Wednesday.

By the end of November, Lithuania will send 50,310 doses of the Comirnaty vaccine to Georgia as humanitarian aid.

The country has already donated a total of around 800,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Taiwan, Latvia, Tajikistan, Armenia and Vietnam.