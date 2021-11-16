News

2021.11.16 13:07

Lithuanian president defends European leaders speaking with Lukashenko, Putin

BNS2021.11.16 13:07
, German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
, German Chancellor Angela Merkel' / AP

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has defended his German and French counterparts speaking with Russian and Belarusian leaders, saying sanctions alone will not solve the current border crisis.

"It is not too bad that they are talking. If we all agree that the worst-case scenario is war, then to avoid war we must try to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation," Asta Skaisgirytė, the president's chief foreign policy adviser, told the Žinių Radijas radio station.

"Yes, sanctions are needed for what we consider to be crimes against human rights and humanity in general," she said. "But does that help to resolve the situation? No, it does not. It has not helped to resolve the situation so far, and that is why we have to look at other tools that we have in our arsenal."

Read more: Migration crisis in Baltics and Poland

"Yes, talking is one of the tools, and we do not condemn it at all," she said. "On the contrary, we believe that through the German and French leaders we can send messages to the autocratic leaders with whom we do not talk."

The position of the Baltic states toward Alexander Lukashenko diverged from the views shared by other Western leaders following the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Skaisgirytė claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. / AP

According to the adviser, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conversation with Lukashenko on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be called formal talks.

In formal discussions, "both sides expect to get something", she added.

Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, confirmed on Monday that the outgoing chancellor and Lukashenko "spoke about the difficult situation at the border between Belarus and the EU, especially the necessity for humanitarian aid for the refugees and migrants there".

Skaisgirytė said that, to her knowledge, Merkel also raised acute issues of human rights and facilitation of irregular migration.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Last week, Putin, the Belarusian leader's ally, called on EU leaders to talk directly to Lukashenko, and said Merkel was ready to do so.

On Monday evening, Putin also discussed the crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both sides saying the stand-off should be de-escalated.

The EU on Monday gave the green light to new sanctions against the Lukashenko regime for its role in fueling the crisis.

Lithuania refuses to engage in dialogue with Lukashenko because it does not recognise him as the legitimate president of Belarus.

, German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
# News# Baltics and the EU# Baltics and the World# Migration crisis# Baltics and Russia# Politics
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Cemetery on All Souls' Day
37 min. ago

‘All Souls' Day effect’ on Covid did not materialise, says Lithuanian health minister

Riga, Latvia
2 h ago

Latvia toughens rules for unvaccinated people

A woman with a facemask
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,915 new cases, 23 deaths

Arvydas Anušauskas
3 h ago

Belarus migrant crisis could be ‘cover’ for Russia's move against Ukraine, Lithuanian minister says

NanoAvionics technology
3 h ago

Vilnius inaugurates space technology cluster

Flags of Russia and China
3 h ago

Lithuanian MoD moves to ban Chinese, Russian tech

Lithuania-Belarus border
19 h ago

Situation on Lithuania-Belarus border stable, says minister

Protest against immunity certificates for children
5
19 h ago

Barefoot parents protest Covid certificates for children in Lithuania

5
Poland-Belarus border
20 h ago

Baltic presidents call for changes to EU migration rules

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
21 h ago

Iraq to start ‘voluntary’ repatriation of its citizens from Belarus

Protest against immunity certificates for children
5
2021.11.15 17:30

Barefoot parents protest Covid certificates for children in Lithuania

5
Workers (associative image)
5
2021.11.15 14:20

Lithuanian firms ask to allow immigration from ‘culturally proximate’ countries

5
Poland-Belarus border
2021.11.15 16:29

Baltic presidents call for changes to EU migration rules

Lithuania-Belarus border
2021.11.15 17:50

Situation on Lithuania-Belarus border stable, says minister

Migrants at Poland-Belarus border
2021.11.15 15:20

Iraq to start ‘voluntary’ repatriation of its citizens from Belarus

Arvydas Anušauskas
2021.11.16 09:59

Belarus migrant crisis could be ‘cover’ for Russia's move against Ukraine, Lithuanian minister says

A woman with a facemask
2021.11.16 10:25

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,915 new cases, 23 deaths

Flags of Russia and China
2021.11.16 09:30

Lithuanian MoD moves to ban Chinese, Russian tech

Riga, Latvia
2021.11.16 11:02

Latvia toughens rules for unvaccinated people

NanoAvionics technology
2021.11.16 09:50

Vilnius inaugurates space technology cluster