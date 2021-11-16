Lithuanian president defends European leaders speaking with Lukashenko, Putin

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has defended his German and French counterparts speaking with Russian and Belarusian leaders, saying sanctions alone will not solve the current border crisis.

"It is not too bad that they are talking. If we all agree that the worst-case scenario is war, then to avoid war we must try to do everything we can to de-escalate the situation," Asta Skaisgirytė, the president's chief foreign policy adviser, told the Žinių Radijas radio station.



"Yes, sanctions are needed for what we consider to be crimes against human rights and humanity in general," she said. "But does that help to resolve the situation? No, it does not. It has not helped to resolve the situation so far, and that is why we have to look at other tools that we have in our arsenal."

"Yes, talking is one of the tools, and we do not condemn it at all," she said. "On the contrary, we believe that through the German and French leaders we can send messages to the autocratic leaders with whom we do not talk."

The position of the Baltic states toward Alexander Lukashenko diverged from the views shared by other Western leaders following the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Skaisgirytė claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. / AP

According to the adviser, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conversation with Lukashenko on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be called formal talks.

In formal discussions, "both sides expect to get something", she added.

Merkel's spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, confirmed on Monday that the outgoing chancellor and Lukashenko "spoke about the difficult situation at the border between Belarus and the EU, especially the necessity for humanitarian aid for the refugees and migrants there".

Skaisgirytė said that, to her knowledge, Merkel also raised acute issues of human rights and facilitation of irregular migration.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Last week, Putin, the Belarusian leader's ally, called on EU leaders to talk directly to Lukashenko, and said Merkel was ready to do so.

On Monday evening, Putin also discussed the crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border with French President Emmanuel Macron, with both sides saying the stand-off should be de-escalated.

The EU on Monday gave the green light to new sanctions against the Lukashenko regime for its role in fueling the crisis.

Lithuania refuses to engage in dialogue with Lukashenko because it does not recognise him as the legitimate president of Belarus.