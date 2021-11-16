‘All Souls' Day effect’ on Covid did not materialise, says Lithuanian health minister

Fears that coronavirus infections would rise following the long weekend around the All Souls' Day have not panned out, Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys says, adding that the current wave of the pandemic has peaked.

“It seems that the All Souls' Day effect we all had been fearing did not happen,” Dulkys told reporters on Monday.

Lithuanians traditionally visit their families and family graves on November 1 and 2, both public holidays. The government had been urging people to be cautious and observe social distancing and other safety rules in order not to spread Covid-19.

“People were acting responsibly during the long weekend, for which they deserve respect,” Dulkys said.

Arūnas Dulkys / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Although it is early for optimism, he added, there are signs that the fourth wave of the pandemic in Lithuania has already peaked.

“There are early indications that the situation may be stabilising, although we have to wait another week to see the figures since children returned to schools [last week],” said Dulkys.

Nearly 90 percent of people aged 35-65 have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 and therefore have immunity, he added.

Lithuania's 14-day infection rate has edged down to 1,196 per 100,000 people.