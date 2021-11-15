Travel update: Lithuania adds France, Italy to the red list

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Italy, France, and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Santorini, as well as Spain’s Mallorca, to the red list.

Only Malta remains on the green list, while French Mayotte and Spain’s Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria have been added to the yellow list.

The general rules for arrivals from abroad remain unchanged: those coming from countries on the red list must self-isolate for ten days and get tested for Covid-19 unless they have recovered from the coronavirus in the past 180 days or have been vaccinated.

Travellers arriving from yellow-zone countries are required to get tested before their trip and take a second test between days 3 and 5 after arrival. Testing can be done at a mobile testing site after registering online (1808.lt) or by phone (1808).

Arrivals from a country on the green list only need to have a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

These requirements do not apply to travellers who have a certificate that they have recovered from the coronavirus, valid for 180 days after the positive test result, and those who are fully vaccinated with at least 14 days after their second shot.

All travellers must also fill in a questionnaire before coming to Lithuania.

The full list of rules can be found on the website of the Health Ministry, as well as the government’s dedicated coronavirus website. The list of self-isolation rules can be found here.

The three-tier system is based on the weekly maps published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Combined indicator: 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity, updated November11, 2021. / European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

– Countries classed red or grey

Ten-day self-isolation; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece (including Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Thassos, Crete, Rhodes, and Santorini), Iceland, Spain (including Mallorca, excluding Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria), Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, France (including Martinique and Guiana, excluding Réunion and Mayotte), Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, as well as all non-EU and non-EEA countries.



– Countries classed yellow

No self-isolation required; a Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival). A second test must be taken in Lithuania, between the third and the fifth day of the stay.

French Réunion and Mayotte, Portugal, Spain’s Fuerteventura, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria.



– Countries marked green

No self-isolation required. A Covid-19 antigen test (no more than 48 hours before the arrival) or PCR test (no more than 72 hours before the arrival).

Malta.