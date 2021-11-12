News

2021.11.12 18:32

Lithuania urges Red Cross to step up assistance to migrants stranded in Belarus

LRT.lt2021.11.12 18:32
Migrants in Belarus on the border with Poland.
Migrants in Belarus on the border with Poland.

On Friday, Lithuanian Deputy Interior Minister Arnoldas Abramavičius met with European and Lithuanian Red Cross representatives. He urged the organisation to step up its humanitarian assistance to migrants stranded in Belarus at the EU's border.

Abramavičius met online with Birgitte Bishoff Ebbessen, the Regional Director for Europe at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Kristina Meide, Head of the Lithuanian Red Cross.

“We are watching the situation on the EU external border with great concern and regret. We must draw the attention of the international community to what is happening in Belarus,” the deputy minister said.

“It is very important that international humanitarian organisations mobilise their forces and contribute to the resolution of this situation, helping people who have fallen victim to the Belarusian regime,” he added.

The Lithuanian Red Cross
The Lithuanian Red Cross

Abramavičius has urged international organisations to provide the necessary medical and humanitarian assistance to migrants, as well as help them return to their home countries.

The interior ministers of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia have signed a joint letter to international humanitarian organisations, drawing their attention to migrants’ humanitarian situation in Belarus.

“We are monitoring the situation on the Belarusian border. NGOs are trying to reach out to migrants in Belarus and provide them with the necessary assistance,” Bishoff Ebbessen said during the meeting.

“The weather is getting colder, and the conditions are worsening. We are working with the EU institutions to provide additional assistance to migrants,” she added.

Migrants in Belarus on the border with Poland.
The Lithuanian Red Cross
