News

2021.11.11 11:07

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,639 new cases, 25 deaths

BNS2021.11.11 11:07
Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)
Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image) / N. Jankauskas/LRT

Lithuania has confirmed 2,639 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Fifteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 10,104 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,158 with their first shot.

Overall, Lithuania has so far vaccinated 65.5 percent of its population with at least one jab.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by around 70, to 1,770. There are 135 patients in intensive care, also slightly down from the day before. The Health Ministry has recently proposed that a lockdown be introduced if the number of ICU cases hits 240.

Some 15,100 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 7,100 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate edged down for the fourth successive day to 1,332.6 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage down to 15.3 percent.

Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)
Vaccination
Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania.
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Russian airforce (associative image)
15 min. ago

Russia sends military jets to Belarus

UN Security Council
52 min. ago

Lithuania to ask UN for ‘humanitarian corridor’ in Belarus

Coronavirus in Latvia
1 h ago

Lithuania to donate medical equipment to Latvia amid dire pandemic situation

Taiwan
2 h ago

Lithuania can name Taiwan office in Vilnius however it wants – US official

Poland's border with Belarus.
3 h ago

‘There is no military threat’. Will Lithuania see NATO support on Belarus border?

Migrants on the Poland-Belarus border
5
17 h ago

Belarus ‘trained Afghan and Iraqi veterans’ for EU border attacks, says regime insider

5
Non-essential retailers were closed during Lithuania's last lockdown
17 h ago

Another lockdown? Lithuanian Health Ministry drafts Covid restriction plan

Belarus-Poland border
6
17 h ago

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis?

6
A parliamentary committee meeting
18 h ago

Lithuanian MP accidentally appears pantless in online meeting

Izaokas
19 h ago

Lithuania picks Holocaust film as its second entry to vie for Oscars

Non-essential retailers were closed during Lithuania's last lockdown
2021.11.10 17:33

Another lockdown? Lithuanian Health Ministry drafts Covid restriction plan

A parliamentary committee meeting
2021.11.10 16:57

Lithuanian MP accidentally appears pantless in online meeting

European home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson
2021.11.10 15:55

EU mulls challenging pushback laws in Lithuania and Poland

Migrants on the Poland-Belarus border
5
2021.11.10 17:59

Belarus ‘trained Afghan and Iraqi veterans’ for EU border attacks, says regime insider

5
Migrants on the Poland-Belarus border
2021.11.10 13:02

Iraq seeks to repatriate migrants stranded on Belarus border

Belarus-Poland border
6
2021.11.10 17:32

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis?

6
Izaokas
2021.11.10 16:30

Lithuania picks Holocaust film as its second entry to vie for Oscars

Poland's border with Belarus.
2021.11.11 08:00

‘There is no military threat’. Will Lithuania see NATO support on Belarus border?

Chinese flags
2021.11.10 11:51

China embassy says Lithuania to blame for sour Vilnius-Beijing ties

Taiwan
2021.11.11 09:29

Lithuania can name Taiwan office in Vilnius however it wants – US official