Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,639 new cases, 25 deaths

Lithuania has confirmed 2,639 new coronavirus infections and 25 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Thursday morning.

Fifteen of the fatalities were either not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

A total of 10,104 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,158 with their first shot.

Overall, Lithuania has so far vaccinated 65.5 percent of its population with at least one jab.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has declined by around 70, to 1,770. There are 135 patients in intensive care, also slightly down from the day before. The Health Ministry has recently proposed that a lockdown be introduced if the number of ICU cases hits 240.

Some 15,100 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 7,100 antigen tests have been performed over the past 24 hours.

The 14-day infection rate edged down for the fourth successive day to 1,332.6 per 100,000 people, with the seven-day percentage down to 15.3 percent.