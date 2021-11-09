Lithuania to speed up Covid booster jabs

A group of independent health experts advising the Lithuanian government have given approval for administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots earlier than six months after the second jab.

The Health Ministry is expected to take a decision on the matter next week. Currently, people are eligible for a booster dose at least six months after their last shot.

"The majority of the experts did not object to reducing the period to four months," Ligita Jančorienė, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases at Santaros Clinics, told reporters on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry plans to approve the shorter time period "at the start of next week", Jurgita Grebenkovienė, chancellor of the Health Ministry, told reporters.

Currently, Lithuania only offers a booster shot of BioNTech-Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine. A booster of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen is only available to those vaccinated with the single-shot vaccine.