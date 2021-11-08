Frontex to stay in Lithuania, says border guard chief

The EU's border guard agency Frontex will continue its activities in Lithuania even if its current mission ends, Rustamas Liubajevas, the commander of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), said on Monday.

"Frontex's activities will be extended in any case, even if the rapid border intervention at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border ends," he told journalists on Monday.

Liubajevas said the issue had already been discussed with the agency's heads.

"We don't have a final decision yet on whether this would be an extension of the rapid reaction intervention or a newly organised joint operation on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border," he added.

Frontex's officers arrived in Lithuania last summer to assist the country's border guards in protecting the border with Belarus amid an unprecedented influx of irregular migrants.