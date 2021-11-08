News

2021.11.08 15:03

Frontex to stay in Lithuania, says border guard chief

BNS2021.11.08 15:03
Frontex
Frontex / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The EU's border guard agency Frontex will continue its activities in Lithuania even if its current mission ends, Rustamas Liubajevas, the commander of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), said on Monday. 

"Frontex's activities will be extended in any case, even if the rapid border intervention at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border ends," he told journalists on Monday.

Liubajevas said the issue had already been discussed with the agency's heads.

"We don't have a final decision yet on whether this would be an extension of the rapid reaction intervention or a newly organised joint operation on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border," he added.

Frontex's officers arrived in Lithuania last summer to assist the country's border guards in protecting the border with Belarus amid an unprecedented influx of irregular migrants.

# News# Baltics and the EU# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö.
26 min. ago

Finnish president postpones visit to Lithuania

Agnė Bilotaitė
2 h ago

Lithuania’s ministry calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border

Polish and EU flags
2 h ago

Lithuanian opposition MPs suggest backing Poland in dispute with EU

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,411 new cases, 17 deaths

Polish officers at the border with Belarus
4 h ago

Videos show hundreds of migrants approaching Polish border from Belarus

updated
‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy
6
4 h ago

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy

6
People with facemasks
5 h ago

Lithuania looks to tighten Covid certificate rules, another lockdown a distant possibility

Oro uostas JAV
5 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Crete, Sweden to the red list

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
5 h ago

Migrants in Lithuania win right to appeal their detention

Taiwan
7 h ago

What’s stalling the opening of Taiwanese representation in Lithuania?

Polish officers at the border with Belarus
2021.11.08 10:54

Videos show hundreds of migrants approaching Polish border from Belarus

updated
People with facemasks
2021.11.08 10:13

Lithuania looks to tighten Covid certificate rules, another lockdown a distant possibility

Agnė Bilotaitė
2021.11.08 12:56

Lithuania’s ministry calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy
6
2021.11.08 10:50

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy

6
Taiwan
2021.11.08 08:00

What’s stalling the opening of Taiwanese representation in Lithuania?

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
2021.11.08 09:49

Migrants in Lithuania win right to appeal their detention

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.11.08 11:34

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,411 new cases, 17 deaths

Oro uostas JAV
2021.11.08 09:55

Travel update: Lithuania adds Crete, Sweden to the red list

Polish and EU flags
2021.11.08 12:29

Lithuanian opposition MPs suggest backing Poland in dispute with EU

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinistö.
2021.11.08 15:00

Finnish president postpones visit to Lithuania