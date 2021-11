Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has postponed his visit to Vilnius due to an illness, the Lithuanian president's office said on Monday.

The visit, planned for Tuesday, “is being postponed to a later date after the Finnish president became ill on the eve of the visit", President Gitanas Nausėda's press service told BNS.

The Lithuanian and Finnish presidents planned to discuss bilateral relations, cooperation in international formats, and security and migration issues.