2021.11.08 12:29

Lithuanian opposition MPs suggest backing Poland in dispute with EU

BNS2021.11.08 12:29
Polish and EU flags
Polish and EU flags / AP

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers have drafted a resolution expressing solidarity with Poland in Warsaw's ongoing dispute with the European Union over the supremacy of EU law.

The draft resolution says that Poland is “defending its constitutional sovereignty and national identity”, urging the EU to stop its action against Warsaw.

The draft resolution On Solidarity with the Republic of Poland was drafted by 40 members of the parliament's opposition groups and two members of the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, Žygimantas Pavilonis, the conservative chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, says the resolution would go against Lithuania's own constitution.

“I will never forget the night of December 12-13, 2002, when we all, alongside with Poland, signed the EU Accession Treaty in Copenhagen. And none of the signatory countries, and we were joining on a block, had any exceptions, including on the supremacy of EU law. It was clearly stated in our Accession Treaties,” Pavilionis told BNS.

He also noted that a referendum on EU membership was later held in Lithuania, which led to the adoption of a relevant constitutional act.

“I do hope that Poland and Brussels will find a solution and it will not shake the foundation of our EU,” Pavilionis added, urging people not to “cut the branch we, thank God, are now all sitting on”.

Žygimantas Pavilionis
Žygimantas Pavilionis / E. Genys/LRT

After coming to power in 2015, Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party launched a judicial reform and, in 2017, established a new disciplinary institution with the power of disciplining judges.

The European Commission later said it undermined judicial independence in Poland and was incompatible with the supremacy of EU law.

Also, in October, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal rejected the principle of supremacy of EU law over national laws, ruling that some articles of the EU treaty ran counter to the country's constitution.

The European Commission has also vowed to use a new mechanism and suspend EU funding for Poland.

Last month, the European Court of Justice fined Poland 1 million euros per day for ignoring an EU ruling that called for the country's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber to be suspended.

Polish and EU flags
Poland's Supreme Court building in Warsaw
Polish, EU flags
Žygimantas Pavilionis
