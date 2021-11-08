Videos show hundreds of migrants approaching Polish border

Hundreds of migrants are moving in Belarus toward the Polish border, presumably in order to enter Poland, the country's security service spokesman Stanisław Żaryn tweeted on Monday.

Earlier reports from Belarus claimed that irregular migrants left Minsk airport and were moving toward the Polish border.

“Very disturbing information from the border. A large group of migrants has gathered in Belarus, near the border with Poland,” according to Żaryn's tweet. “They have just moved towards the border of the Republic of Poland. They will try to enter Poland en masse.”

The column of people is reportedly approaching the Kuznica-Bruzgi checkpoint in northern Poland. According to Żaryn, the migrants are led by Belarusian officers.