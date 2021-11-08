News

2021.11.08 10:54

Videos show hundreds of migrants approaching Polish border

LRT.lt2021.11.08 10:54
A column of migrants in Belarus are reportedly moving toward the Polish border
A column of migrants in Belarus are reportedly moving toward the Polish border / Twitter/Telegram

Hundreds of migrants are moving in Belarus toward the Polish border, presumably in order to enter Poland, the country's security service spokesman Stanisław Żaryn tweeted on Monday.

Earlier reports from Belarus claimed that irregular migrants left Minsk airport and were moving toward the Polish border.

“Very disturbing information from the border. A large group of migrants has gathered in Belarus, near the border with Poland,” according to Żaryn's tweet. “They have just moved towards the border of the Republic of Poland. They will try to enter Poland en masse.”

The column of people is reportedly approaching the Kuznica-Bruzgi checkpoint in northern Poland. According to Żaryn, the migrants are led by Belarusian officers.

# News# Migration crisis
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy
6
11 min. ago

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy

6
People with facemasks
48 min. ago

Lithuania looks to tighten Covid certificate rules, another lockdown a distant possibility

Oro uostas JAV
1 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania adds Crete, Sweden to the red list

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
1 h ago

Migrants in Lithuania win right to appeal their detention

Taiwan
3 h ago

What’s stalling the opening of Taiwanese representation in Lithuania?

At least a few dozen Lithuanian citizens fall into human trafficking traps every year
5
1 d ago

Lithuanian human trafficking victims: from beatings to murders

5
Dmitry Novikov
5
1 d ago

Russian activist finds refuge in Lithuania after 10 years of prison and torture

5
Cepelinai
1 d ago

For gourmets of Lithuanian cuisine, follow the ‘zeppelin map’

Silvia Foti
6
2021.11.06 10:00

Granddaughter of Lithuanian Nazi collaborator: ‘I love his soul but not his sins’

6
Ingrida Šimonytė, Gitanas Nausėda
5
2021.11.05 17:22

Two months without a meeting – is there strife between Lithuanian president and PM?

5
People with facemasks
2021.11.08 10:13

Lithuania looks to tighten Covid certificate rules, another lockdown a distant possibility

Taiwan
2021.11.08 08:00

What’s stalling the opening of Taiwanese representation in Lithuania?

Oro uostas JAV
2021.11.08 09:55

Travel update: Lithuania adds Crete, Sweden to the red list

A migrant tent camp in Pabradė
2021.11.08 09:49

Migrants in Lithuania win right to appeal their detention

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy
6
2021.11.08 10:50

‘All people are legal’ – activists protest Lithuania’s migration policy

6