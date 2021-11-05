Crises allow re-evaluating importance of Baltic cooperation – Lithuanian FM

Recent crises have allowed re-evaluating the importance of the Baltic states' cooperation, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said at the Baltic Assembly session in Vilnius.

“This year has allowed us to re-evaluate the importance of our cooperation in the wake of new threats,” Landsbergis told a press conference at the Lithuanian parliament on Friday.

“First, we spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and Lithuania's latest decision to donate vaccines to Latvia […]. This is a sign of how neighbours can help each other,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Lithuanian government allocated 201,200 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine to Latvia, which is dealing with a dire Covid situation.

Baltic Assembly session / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to Landsbergis, a strong connection between the Baltic states “allows not only to swiftly communicate on foreign policy issues but also to pool assistance when needed”.

He also mentioned Estonia, which “was one of the first countries to extend a helping hand to Lithuania” when “we were the only ones dealing with the [migration] crisis”.

Estonia donated barbed wire and equipment for migrant camps to Lithuania at the beginning of the migration crisis in August. It also sent police officers and provided technical assistance to the Baltic neighbour.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Baltic states' close cooperation “is not only political but also practical”.

Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs / BNS

In his words, the Baltic states should jointly develop digital economy capabilities and seek a leading position in cyber security.

“Our states could be leaders in these areas not only within the EU but also globally,” Rinkēvičs said.

Meanwhile, Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets emphasised the importance of transatlantic relations.

“The United States' involvement and presence in the region are very important for our security, and we want transatlantic relations to remain solid,” the Estonian minister said.

“Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania believe that it's crucial to have reliable relations between the US and the EU,” she added.

On Friday, Vilnius is hosting the 40th session of the Baltic Assembly that brings together the Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian parliament members.