Lithuania to send coronavirus vaccines as ‘humanitarian aid’ to Latvia

Lithuania is planning to send over 201,200 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to Latvia.

Although the respective government resolution is formulated as humanitarian aid, it is about lending the vaccines to help balance the supply schedules, according Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys.

“Latvia is currently in a very unfavourable situation in terms of vaccine quantities it has booked and the manufacturer's supply schedules, so [the country] has asked for help [...] so that they could balance their schedules,” he said.

Latvia is to be provided with 201,400 Pfizer vaccine doses by November 19 from vaccines procured under the advance purchase agreement.

“Since the contracts with the manufacturers are very inflexible and they just do not have a lending mechanism, it was agreed under a tripartite agreement between the manufacturer, Latvia and us that the contracts would also provide for the possibility of mutual donations,” Dulkys said.

“This means that if we have unfavourable supply schedules and we need vaccines in the future, Latvia will help us balance the supply schedules in a similar way,” he added.

Latvia's Health Minister Daniels Pavļuts said earlier on Wednesday that the country was facing a shortage of Pfizer's vaccines and had reached an agreement to borrow some.

He hinted that Latvia could swap doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which are less popular in the country, with Lithuania.