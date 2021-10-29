LRT English Newsletter: Guess who’s coming to dinner

LRT English Newsletter – October 29, 2021.

It’s a 60-strong delegation from Taiwan. On the menu – semiconductors, closer education cooperation, and increased business all around. And China’s “irritation”, of course.

In case you haven't been following the China-Lithuania spat, let us break it down for you.

– In late 2020, Lithuania’s new government vows to pursue a value-based foreign policy. In its pre-election manifesto, the Freedom Party, part of the liberal-conservative ruling coalition, pledges to support Taiwan (the wording gets toned down later, though).

– Lithuania leaves China’s 17+1 economic forum, calling it “divisive”. The parliament then recognises repressions against the Uighur ethnic minority as a “genocide”. Later (and critically), Lithuania says the de facto Taiwanese embassy in the country will use the name “Taiwan”.

– This irks China, which sees the move as an attempt to recognise the island nation internationally. Beijing responds by recalling its ambassador, disrupting trade links, and asks the Lithuanian envoy to also head home. She does.

– Lithuania’s political establishment doubles-down on its “sovereign” right to form relationships, despite some sceptical voices from the parliamentary opposition.

– Lithuania’s argument is that calling the representation “Taiwanese'' does not constitute attempts to recognise Taiwan internationally and, therefore, does not breach the One China principle which says there can only be one Chinese government. But Beijing cares to disagree. Now, according to Politico, Lithuania has dragged the EU into its showdown against the big player.

The delegation, which arrived in Lithuania after stopping in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, met with government representatives, as well as businesses and universities. Lithuania’s main push has been to get Taiwanese investment into the tech, biotechnology, and fintech sectors, according to Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė.

But getting a foot in semiconductor production constitutes the largest pie share, Politico wrote on Thursday.

To compensate for the China trade disruptions, Lithuania is pressing on with its earlier-announced pivot away from Beijing – this week, Vilnius opened an embassy in South Korea and announced plans to have one in Singapore.



MORE COVID



Lithuania’s pandemic situation isn’t looking great and, according to the latest data review, will be worse than the second Covid wave that peaked in December 2020. To avoid a similar scenario, the Health Ministry is urging not to “create new graves” and stay home during the long All Souls’ weekend. For now, ministers are saying that the country will avoid a lockdown, but new restrictions might be inbound (even despite the Covid pass).

Vilnius’ mayor has taken a step further by calling for movement restrictions during Christmas for those without the national Covid certificate.

Also this week, tragic news from Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city – a 23-year-old woman, who was infected with the coronavirus, died after childbirth. The baby survived.



WALLING UP



Lithuania is putting up a wall – with the first part of the four-metre barrier already being erected – whether the EU will pay for it or not. Still, Vilnius would prefer Brussels to shoulder the bill. Claims by the European Commission that it won’t are merely “statements”, according to President Gitanas Nausėda.



SHOOTING INCIDENTS



Lithuania witnessed two shooting incidents in less than a week. In one, a man shot a security guard at a supermarket when he was told to put on a mask. Several days later, a drunk man decided to fire shots into the air in central Vilnius.



WEAPONS WILL BE USED



Amid the ongoing migration influx, Belarus officers have been more aggressive on the Polish border. So far, the situation is calmer in Lithuania, the authorities say. However, if the lives of Lithuanian soldiers are in danger, they will “use weapons”, Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas has said.

Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed how Belarusian officers send truck-loads of refugees to the Baltic and Polish borders. The humanitarian situation has been getting worse. A Scottish professor even took a trek down to Lithuania in a desperate attempt to find his friends from Syria. On Thursday, the government decided to start handing out humanitarian aid packages to those who get pushed back to Belarus.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– Will the Russia-NATO freeze result in Moscow-Baltic heat? Konstantin von Eggert writes for DW.

– On October 29, 1941, almost 10,000 Lithuanian Jews were shot at Kaunas’ Ninth Fort. The massacre, dubbed the Great Action, was the largest mass murder of Jews in Lithuania.

–Will Karoblis be Lithuania’s new face in Brussels? After the president’s u-turn, it appears so.

– You may need to show additional documents when asked for the Covid certificate. Here’s what you need to know. Also, here’s what you can still do without the so-called Opportunity Passport.

– Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has met with a mother who is fighting for the rights of her child and other LGBTQ+ people. Previously, Nausėda has emphasised his support for traditional family values. (Meanwhile, the country’s LGBTQ+ community has been rediscovering queer interwar art: “Some people are still scared to find out that there were gay people in the past”.)

– Antidote, a community of Lithuanian electronic music artists, have brought techno to the Ignalina nuclear plant, which featured as a stand-in for Chernobyl in the acclaimed HBO mini-series. Have a look (and listen).

– Do Lithuanian employers favour younger people? Some say age-discrimination continues to be a sad fact.

– Lukashenko lives up to his ‘Covidiot’ title

– Should medics ‘work-off’ their education in rural hospitals?

– Lithuania’s film industry is booming. BBC’s War and Peace, HBO’s Chernobyl, Netflix’s Stranger Things, and now Camelot Films’ Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher have been filmed in the country.

– Don’t forget to turn your clocks this weekend.

– And watch out for fraud.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas