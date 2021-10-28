News

2021.10.28

Lithuania to avoid lockdown, but may tighten Covid restrictions – minister

2021.10.28
A shop in Lithuania.
A shop in Lithuania.

Lithuanian Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė expects that the country will not have to impose a new lockdown, but says Covid restrictions may be tightened.

Commenting on a recent outcry about the national Covid certificates, the minister said the government would have to introduce a general lockdown if it revoked the so-called Opportunity Pass (Galimybių Pasas).

"With the national certificates in place, there might be further restrictions. I am not ruling that out," she told the Žinių Radijas radio station on Thursday.. "Such [restrictions] as the requirement to keep a greater distance, stricter hygiene requirements, and wearing one's mask properly, rather than on one's chin only."

As of Friday, all smaller shops, markets and pharmacies that serve customers without the Covid pass will have to ensure at least 30 square meters of floor space per customer or serve only one customer at a time.

