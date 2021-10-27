Estonian president in Vilnius: EU must impose new restrictions on Belarus

Europe must be ready to impose new restrictions on Minsk in the face of Belarus' “hybrid attacks” on its neighbours, Estonian President Alar Karis said in Vilnius on Wednesday.

“Hybrid attacks on the Belarus-EU border, where vulnerable third-country nationals are used to organise illegal border crossings, must be condemned with one voice,” Karis said at a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

“Belarus must put an end to such activities, because such behaviour by Belarus threatens the security of the region. This is a very serious violation of human rights and we must be ready to impose new restrictions on Belarus,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Estonian president, who took office on October 11, and Nausėda discussed defense, regional security, Nordic-Baltic cooperation, irregular migration, efforts to contain the pandemic, and measures to tackle its economic consequences.