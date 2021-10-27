News

2021.10.27 18:30

Estonian president in Vilnius: EU must impose new restrictions on Belarus

BNS2021.10.27 18:30
Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Europe must be ready to impose new restrictions on Minsk in the face of Belarus' “hybrid attacks” on its neighbours, Estonian President Alar Karis said in Vilnius on Wednesday.

“Hybrid attacks on the Belarus-EU border, where vulnerable third-country nationals are used to organise illegal border crossings, must be condemned with one voice,” Karis said at a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

“Belarus must put an end to such activities, because such behaviour by Belarus threatens the security of the region. This is a very serious violation of human rights and we must be ready to impose new restrictions on Belarus,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Estonian president, who took office on October 11, and Nausėda discussed defense, regional security, Nordic-Baltic cooperation, irregular migration, efforts to contain the pandemic, and measures to tackle its economic consequences.

Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
3 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Estonian President Alar Karis
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
Estonian President Alar Karis and Lithuania's Gitanas Nausėda
# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Migrants in Lithuania
1 h ago

EU's 5th Belarus sanction package to target officials involved in migrant trafficking – official

Heating plant
1 h ago

Vilnius decides to ban coal heating after recommendation falls on deaf ears

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2 h ago

Despite China’s ‘irritation’, Lithuania’s position on Taiwan ‘remains unchanged’ – president

‘Astravyets drill’ in Lithuania
2 h ago

Lithuania earmarks €100m to prep for possible accident at Belarus nuclear plant

Singapore
3 h ago

Lithuania continues diplomatic push in East Asia with new embassy in Singapore

Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius
3 h ago

‘Let's not make new graves’: Lithuanian ministry urges caution to prevent Covid spike over All Souls' weekend

Doctor
4 h ago

Lithuania mulls mandatory jobs in rural hospitals to stop medics leaving the country

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
5 h ago

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus

Clock
6 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls on EU to abandon daylight saving time

Polish troops at a military parade in Warsaw
7 h ago

Poland to double its military amid ‘Russia's imperial ambitions’ and Belarus threats

Taiwanese delegation in Vilnius
7
2021.10.27 09:32

Taiwan delegation visiting Lithuania amid Beijing-Vilnius tensions

live updates
7
Quarantine in Lithuania.
2021.10.27 10:55

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports another hike with 3,509 new cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin
2021.10.27 10:15

After breaking off NATO ties, Russia to focus on Baltics – opinion

Truck driver (associative image)
2021.10.27 08:00

Lithuania's big businesses ask for looser migration policy

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus
2021.10.27 13:11

Lithuania starts building its four-metre border wall with Belarus

Polish troops at a military parade in Warsaw
2021.10.27 11:13

Poland to double its military amid ‘Russia's imperial ambitions’ and Belarus threats

Clock
2021.10.27 12:28

Lithuanian minister calls on EU to abandon daylight saving time

Doctor
2021.10.27 14:00

Lithuania mulls mandatory jobs in rural hospitals to stop medics leaving the country

Rasos Cemetery in Vilnius
2021.10.27 15:05

‘Let's not make new graves’: Lithuanian ministry urges caution to prevent Covid spike over All Souls' weekend

‘Astravyets drill’ in Lithuania
2021.10.27 16:00

Lithuania earmarks €100m to prep for possible accident at Belarus nuclear plant