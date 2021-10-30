Short stories of Lithuanian photography. Monika Požerskytė

LRT and MO Museum bring you a series of videos presenting key Lithuanian photographers.

Monika Požerskytė is known as a portrait artist and author of a number of social photography projects.

In the series Four, she captures the most famous Lithuanian-school photographers – Antanas Sutkus, Aleksandras Macijauskas, Romualdas Rakauskas and Romualdas Požerskis.

The portraits depict fellow photographers as practitioners of their profession. They are holding their most famous images and self-portraits.

From the series Four. R. Rakauskas, A. Macijauskas, A. Sutkus, R. Požerskis, 2013 / Monika Požerskytė

The series reveals Požerskytė's sensitive rapport with photography of her parents' generation which had a great influence on her.She continues the humanist traditions of the Lithuanian school of photography.

From the series Four. R. Rakauskas, A. Macijauskas, A. Sutkus, R. Požerskis, 2013 / Monika Požerskytė

From the series Four. R. Rakauskas, A. Macijauskas, A. Sutkus, R. Požerskis, 2013 / Monika Požerskytė

Her gaze is sensitive and she does not shy away from getting extremely close. Her lens captures not only the external, but also the internal beauty of her models.

This ambition is evident in the series 100 Years Together, where, on the occasion of Lithuania's statehood centennial, Požerskytė photographs people aged 100.

From the series 100 Years Together, 2018 / Monika Požerskytė

In these images, the photographer does away with hospitals or retirement homes where the elderly live and uses colourful backgrounds to lend optimism to the portraits of centennial seniors.

From the series 100 Years Together, 2018 / Monika Požerskytė

The artist uses the opposite strategy in the series Post-Circle. In it, circus performers are captured in their everyday environment, revealing the non-façade side of their lives and the fatigue of touring.

From the series Post Circle, 2015 / Monika Požerskytė

From the series Post Circle, 2015 / Monika Požerskytė

From the series Post Circle, 2015 / Monika Požerskytė

Behind the carnival outfits and make-up layers, she brings out their loneliness or close ties.

These and other photographs by Monika Požerskytė will be on display at MO Museum in the exhibition Celebrate for Change.