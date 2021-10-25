Lithuania ending daylight saving time – turn your clock this weekend

Lithuania is set to put its clocks back by one hour on the night from October 30 to 31, ending the seven-month daylight saving time period.

The clocks are set to be pushed back by one hour at 04:00 in the morning on October 31 – the clocks will jump back to 03:00. This will mean an extra hour of sleep.

In Lithuania, like in most of Europe, summer time begins when clocks “spring forward” one hour on the last weekend of March and ends with clocks “falling back” on the last weekend of October.

The European Union has come close to abandoning daylight saving time. In 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the practice, with 2021 set as the final year of turning clocks.

The issue had to be finally settled in the European Council. However, the Covid pandemic and Brexit have pushed it out of the Council's agenda.

Opinion polls suggest that most Lithuanians would prefer to stay with summer time.

According to Lithuanian insurers, turning clocks twice a year, among other things, raises the risk of traffic accidents. Mondays after time switching see 25 percent more accidents, according to a data study conducted by BTA.